Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has not been afraid to make controversial decisions during his initial 18-game tenure in charge of the Red Devils – and a club insider has now revealed that he has told out-of-favour star Marcus Rashford that he’ll never play under his stewardship again.

Manchester born and bred; the 27-year-old has endured a difficult period in his career of late. Having not played for his Premier League employers since mid-December in a 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest. He has since been in the solitary matchday squad.

That was against Newcastle United in late 2024, but he was restricted to a spot on the substitutes' bench. Admitting last month that he was ‘ready for a new challenge’, Rashford’s Old Trafford dream is seemingly coming to a lamentable end.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford, in his 426-game stint at Manchester United, has plundered 138 goals and 63 assists.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that Rashford, who enjoyed what is widely viewed as one of the best debuts in Premier League history, is set to join Aston Villa on an initial loan. Unai Emery’s men are poised to cover the majority of the winger’s £325,000-per-week wage package.

On Rashford's soon-to-be-announced exit, a source told SunSport that Rashford has already been told that there is no future for him at the Theatre of Dreams amid a connection – or lack thereof – between the Englishman and Amorim, regarded as one of the best young managers in football.

The source said: “Marcus always said he would never play for another club in England because he is a United fan. He started to think he needed to move earlier this season and wanted to go to a big European club.

“The reality is he’s not had the interest he expected,” the club insider said before adding that Emery and his entourage were first interested back two months ago, “Villa first showed a tentative interest in him last November.”

They also added that Amorim – who, at the time of writing, has won nine of his 18 outings (50%) in charge of Manchester United – has informed the wantaway forward that, for as long as the 40-year-old is at the helm, he has no future at the club.

Amorim has made it very clear he has no future at Old Trafford. Villa have managed to offer him two things – keeping his wage the same and Champions League football.

La Liga outfit Barcelona, led by Hansi Flick, were also among Rashford’s potential suitors amid the news that he was targeting a move outside of England. Albeit on loan to begin with, Villa Park – as confirmed by the aforementioned Romano – will be his eventual destination.