Highlights Per reports, Russel Wilson and the Steelers have agreed to a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum.

Wilson is an upgrade for the Steelers, but he is not the MVP-caliber player he once was.

Pittsburgh's recent postseason struggles may not end with the addition of Wilson as their quarterback.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are as stable of a franchise as any in the entire realm of professional sports, let alone the burn-and-churn National Football League.

They've had three head coaches (Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, Mike Tomlin) during the entirety of the league's Super Bowl era, and two quarterbacks (Terry Bradshaw, Ben Roethlisberger) are responsible for all of the franchise's NFL-record six Lombardi trophies.

Lately, though, that devotion to consistency has felt more like a marriage to mediocrity. The team hasn't won in the postseason since 2016, and they've lost each of their last three playoff games by double-digit margins.

In an attempt to climb out of the hole they've dug for themselves, the Steelers are making a rare free agent splash. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is signing former Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson on a one-year contract worth the veteran minimum (~$1.2 million).

As a former Super Bowl champion himself, Wilson has the pedigree to lead the Steelers deep into the postseason. But after multiple middling seasons himself, is he really the answer to the team's prayers at quarterback?

Wilson will be cheap for Steelers thanks to Denver's incompetence

Broncos are paying Wilson $37+ million not to play for them in 2024

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Two years ago, Russell Wilson was traded by the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos for a massive package that included two first-round picks and two second-round picks, among other assets. "Danger Russ" promised Broncos Country a ride, but after getting benched at the end of the season, the writing was on the wall, and Wilson was informed that he would be cut by the team on March 4.

Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million extension with the Broncos, but he was released before that deal even began. As such, Denver took on an NFL record-$85 million dead cap hit that included a $39 cap charge in 2024. That salary is fully guaranteed, meaning no matter what salary his new team gives him, he'll make $39 million next season from the Broncos and his new team combined.

As such, it was expected that Wilson would take the veteran minimum in free agency. With the Broncos paying the majority of his salary, Wilson could provide his next team with starting-caliber quarterback play for a relative pittance.

Wilson visited with Steelers officials in Pittsburgh on Friday, including head coach Mike Tomlin and new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. That visit clearly went well, as it led to a deal on Saturday night.

The Steelers are a team that is always up against the cap, and this offseason is no different. They just released veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson and wide receiver Allen Robinson to reach cap compliance before the new league year, and those cuts followed the releases of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, punter Pressley Harvin III, right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, and center Mason Cole earlier in the offseason.

With Wilson on the books for just over $1 million, the Steelers can be more active than usual in free agency. They now have the freedom to use their newfound cap space to address issues along the offensive line, as well as add some much-needed depth at linebacker and safety.

Wilson is an upgrade, but a mild one at best

Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Pickett has been, by all accounts, a bust so far. As the only quarterback picked in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, expectations were high for the University of Pittsburgh alum after it became clear he would get to stay home as the heir apparent to Roethlisberger's throne.

Alas, Pickett has thrown for just 4,474 yards in 24 starts over the past two seasons, with an equal number of touchdowns and interceptions (13) to boot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kenny Pickett has thrown for more than one touchdown just once in a single game (two against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 of 2023), and he's thrown more than one pick in a game three separate times.

Wilson may not be the same quarterback who won Super Bowl 48 with the Seahawks, but last year he did have his best performance since his 2020 Pro Bowl campaign, showing some life in his first (and only) year with head coach Sean Payton.

He would seem to be a great fit for new OC Arthur Smith's play-action heavy offense as well: Wilson had the fifth-best passer rating on play-action passes in 2023 (118.1), and Smith's Falcons conducted more play-action plays last year than all but four teams.

Wilson, Pickett, Rudolph 2023 Stats Quarterback Games Comp.% Yards TDs Interceptions Passer Rating Wilson 15 66.4 3070 26 8 98.0 Pickett 12 62.0 2070 6 4 81.4 Mason Rudolph 4 74.3 719 3 0 118.0

Mason Rudolph did lead the Steelers to the playoffs in place of an injured Pickett down the stretch last season, though he struggled mightily in their Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills. He's a free agent as well, though the team may not have much interest in retaining him as a third-string option after signing Wilson.

The Steelers have gone on record saying they want to give Pickett another chance to prove himself as the franchise QB, though life comes at you fast in the NFL. Owner Art Rooney II has told reporters multiple times this offseason that there needs to be a sense of urgency in the building, as the team is coming up on a decade of playoff futility.

Wilson almost certainly can't elevate the Steelers (as currently constructed) to the heights of other AFC elites like the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. However, he'll be an immediate upgrade over Pickett, and he gives the Steelers their best chance at an AFC North title and/or a playoff win since Big Ben's retirement.

Source: Adam Schefter

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.