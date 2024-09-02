Key Takeaways Chiefs signed RB Samaje Perine for pass game needs

The Kansas City Chiefs managed to bolster their backfield by signing veteran running back Samaje Perine to a one-year $1.21 million deal just days before the start of the NFL season. The Chiefs seemed set to go into the season with Isiah Pacheco as the lead back and Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the primary backup.

As any Chiefs fan will tell you, CEH hasn't entirely lived up to his first-round billing after the team took him with the last pick in 2020. While the team still holds out hope, he's battled nagging injuries in multiple seasons that have possibly prevented his best work.

However, one key role was still vacant: a running back who could play in the passing game in crucial situations. That role used to be occupied by Jerick McKinnon, but the 32-year-old remains a free agent.

McKinnon had played a crucial role in Kansas City's back-to-back Super Bowl victories, often being out there late when the game mattered the most. Known for his pass protection, McKinnon was also quite shifty out of the backfield as a pass-catcher.

To keep defenses honest, they'd still give him some carries. Arguably his biggest carry of his career was a play on which he didn't score.

McKinnon choosing to go down and not score allowed the Chiefs to chew more time off the clock and all but sealed the win for the Chiefs. Against San Francisco, McKinnon was the primary read on the game-winning play which was designed as a shovel option, but the defense sniffed it out. Patrick Mahomes instead rolled right and found an open Mecole Hardman Jr. for the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

How Does Perine Fit?

Reid hopes to get Perine on the field soon

Perine's skill set is almost identical to McKinnon's. While Perine was cut from Denver, it's likely more due to the direction of the Broncos going young than it is about Perine having anything left in the tank.

Perine still holds the NCAA single-game rushing record with 427 yards while at Oklahoma. While his career hasn't necessarily continued to follow that arc, Perine has carved out roles with both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos .

In fact, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is all too familiar with what Perine can do.

"We all know what he did to us when he was at Cincinnati with that screenplay, but Samaje's done this over his career, where he's been a phenomenal third-down back, but he's also a good runner," Reid told reporters on Friday.

While the Chiefs will take anything Perine gives them offensively when he does get the ball in his hands, that's not his primary role. The Chiefs have plenty of big-play guys. It never hurts to add more, but the Chiefs are really banking on Perine's stability and consistency in protecting.

This video shows just how exemplary Perine is at picking up blitzes. The pass-protecting running back became a huge need for the Chiefs, especially after the offseason acquisition of Hollywood Brown and drafting Xavier Worthy . They need time for those weapons to get down the field.

In fact, Reid hasn't ruled out Perine's participation in the season opener against Baltimore on Thursday. He's also aware that the Perine piece is helpful down the stretch, possibly more than right away.

"Yes, absolutely, I think so," Reid told reporters Friday. "I've just gotta see with Perine on where he's at and picking everything up. I'm not gonna put him in a bad position, obviously, but I think he's gonna be fine. He's been in here cranking away, so we'll see how everything goes."

McKinnon was crucial in helping the Chiefs go back-to-back, specifically in the playoffs. If Perine is able to be a plug-and-play guy in his role, the Chiefs could be marching toward something special once again.

