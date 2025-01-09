Sean Dyche was sacked by The Friedkin Group as Everton manager after telling them he had taken the club as far as he could, according to Paul Joyce.

The Toffees announced the shock decision to part ways with their manager just hours before the FA Cup third-round clash against Peterborough United on Thursday night, with club captain Seamus Coleman joining former teammate Leighton Baines in taking charge of the team for the game.

And it has now emerged that Dyche has been in talks with the club's new owners all week about his future at Goodison Park and the decision was made to axe him immediately when the two parties agreed he couldn't take the club any further.

Dyche Sacked After Talks with Ownership

He felt he took the club as far as he could

Everton currently sit in 16th place in the Premier League table, just one point above relegation, despite a big summer of arrivals under the previous ownership. The Friedkin Group took the club over last month and publicly backed the former Burnley boss, but the recent defeat to Bournemouth made it five without a win and they decided his position needed to be reviewed.

It's now been revealed by Joyce that the two parties held talks and while both agreed that he had taken the club as far as he could, The Friedkin Group felt that he "gave up" on them and the club despite the public backing he received.

That led to talks over a severance package with Dyche refusing to resign and insisting he was willing to see out the rest of the season and the rest of his contract.

The Friedkin Group have eventually agreed a compensation package with Dyche and his backroom staff to see them move on immediately rather than at the end of the season, although it has been insisted that Dyche was not paid out the full amount remaining on his contract.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.