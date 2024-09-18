UFC 306 was a landmark event for the UFC, hosting an event for the very first time at the incredible $2.3 billion Sphere in Las Vegas, company president Dana White revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the promotion put more than $20m of investment into production for the event to try and make it the best possible one and done event they could.

From a quality of fight perspective, pretty much every fight up until the two marquee title fights on the card was excellent. However, the main event and co-main event fights fell very flat and did not live up to the hype and excitement which the undercard fighters delivered. Probably the most interesting thing which happened in the main event fight for the UFC bantamweight title between Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili was right out of the gates in the very first round, Dvalishvili started screaming and talking trash to O'Malley's head coach, Tim Welch, who has a history of tricking opponents into making mistakes by pretending to be their cornermen and shouting advice which would benefit his fighters' game plan.

It has now been revealed by Welch on O'Malley's YouTube channel exactly what he said to Dvalishvili to cause the immediate outburst.

Tim Welch Reveals What He Said to Cause Merab Dvalishvili's First-Round Outburst at UFC 306

Welch has a history of shouting instructions at O'Malley's opponents during fights

It has finally been revealed exactly what Tim Welch said which caused Merab Dvalishvili's outburst in the first few seconds of the UFC 306 main event. In a new video uploaded to O'Malley's YouTube channel, Welch, who was in the corner of O'Malley at UFC 306, revealed what he said to Dvalishvili and many people now believe there was a major overreaction from the Georgian and the man who refereed the fight, Herb Dean.

“That really caught me off guard. Literally, we sat down, I was really calm, I said, ‘You got to be patient, Merab. You got to be patient, Merab.’ Then he starts bucking around, almost having a seizure.”

It was expected coming into UFC 306 that O'Malley and his cornermen were going to employ some tactics to mess with Dvalishvili and try and get into his head, and even though the O'Malley camp didn't get the desired result, their mind games worked to a degree.

Welch also expressed his confusion at referee, Herb Dean's reaction to the early incident as he was very strict and immediately gave him and Dvalishvili a very stern talking to.

“So I didn’t realize there was a rule that if you have a callout, it can’t be the other guy’s name. I told Herb that some of our callouts have Merab’s name in it, and he’s like, ‘Nope, nope, nope.’ Didn’t know that. Would love to see that f*cking rule.”

Sean O'Malley's Corner Used Similar Tactics Against Aljamain Sterling

Dvalishvili would have been anticipating those tactics being used as they were used against his teammate, Sterling

At UFC 292, Sean O'Malley was crowned the new UFC bantamweight champion following an excellent KO win over Merab Dvalishvili's good friend and teammate, Aljamain Sterling. Many months after the fight happened, the UFC released exclusive footage which showed Tim Welch in the corner of O'Malley shouting duff information at Sterling in an attempt to make him fall into their traps.

This worked to perfection as, following Welch's instructions, 'Funkmaster' immediately rushed in, causing him to take a brutal punch right on the chin which led to him losing his bantamweight title.