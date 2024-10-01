Senior members of Manchester United's squad expect Erik ten Hag to be sacked in the coming weeks, according to a new report. The Dutchman guided the Red Devils to a new low after a horrifying display against Tottenham on Sunday. The defeat marked the second consecutive Premier League game at Old Trafford where the home side lost by a 3-0 scoreline.

The aftermath has led to suggestions that Ten Hag only has until the next international break (beginning October 7) to save his job. That means he will need to impress against FC Porto and Aston Villa over the next six days. However, many of his players are reportedly under the impression that the damage is already done, after it was revealed exactly what they said to each other during the interval of Sunday's disappointing hammering.

Related Tim Howard Slams Diogo Dalot for Lack of Effort During Man Utd 0-3 Tottenham Damning new footage accuses Diogo Dalot of showing a lack of effort during the early stages of United's defeat to Spurs.

Players Expect Ten Hag to be Sacked Despite Backing

Squad still support their manager but don't believe he'll last

As revealed in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Mail, many of the senior members of United's squad believe that their manager's time is coming to an end and that change will be inevitable. Despite the fact that the 54-year-old maintains the support of the dressing room, there are growing concerns that he will be unable to turn things around ahead of tough fixtures this coming week.

There has also been an inquest among the group as to the lack of spirit they showed during Spurs' walkover on Sunday. It's claimed that the team's struggles after conceding were mentioned at half-time, with senior players trying to work out why the team is currently so feeble. This discussion appeared to fall on deaf ears, though, as the same group conceded yet again just two minutes into the start of the second half. Dejan Kulusevski doubled Spurs' shortly after the restart.

The Daily Mail's report states:

"United's lack of fight was discussed by senior players at half-time on Sunday as they called for more resilience and asked why United keep falling apart when they concede a goal, only to see Spurs score again within two minutes of the restart."

It appears as though even the manager himself has consigned himself to defeat too, with a leading body language expert suggesting that the former Ajax man is ready to be 'put out of his misery':

"He's definitely a man who’s looking to be put out of his misery or is expecting to be taken off to the butcher’s shop, if that makes sense. He looks ready to call it a day — he looks like a broken man. He looks like he’s lost all confidence in himself and his ability to pull it back."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has a goals-scored-to-goals-conceded ratio of 227:173 during his 123 games in charge of Manchester United.

Related 10 Managers Who Could Replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United [Ranked] 10 managers could be in contention to replace Erik ten Hag if Manchester United decide to replace their Dutch boss in the near future.

How Much it Will Cost United to Sack Ten Hag

The club would have saved millions had they done it in the summer

Should United decide to part ways with Erik ten Hag, then it will cost them a reported £17.5 million in compensation. This is due to the contract extension the Dutchman was handed during the off-season, which saw his deal at the club extended until June 2026.

Had INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe decided to remove the manager from his role in the summer, they would've saved £7.5 million, due to the expiration date of Ten Hag's contract being a year earlier. The fee has been described as being the same amount the club have saved through the mass redundancies that have taken place lately. 250 members of staff are known to have been let go as the new football operations team trimmed the workforce.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 01/10/2024.