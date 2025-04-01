Tyler Dibling is almost certain to leave Southampton in the summer transfer window, with his Premier League performances prompting interest from elite clubs across the globe despite their poor campaign - and club sources have waxed lyrical about the youngster amid his £100million price tag.

Saints have had a poor campaign, currently sitting on just nine points so far in the top-flight table, and they are headed back to the Championship barring a miracle, with the potential to even break Derby County's unwanted record of 11 points in an entire campaign. But Dibling has been a rare shining light, and with others interested, reports emerged earlier last week that the youngster could leave for a fee of £100million.

What Southampton Figures Have Said About Tyler Dibling

The winger has been in fine form for the Saints since making his debut

That was scoffed at by the wider footballing world - but an articles from BBC Sport spoke to an anonymous sources, who stated that Dibling's unique profile made him less 'robotic' and 'predictable' than any of his competitors.

Tyler Dibling's Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 7th Goals 2 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =6th Shots Per Game 1.1 =3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 6.53 6th

The report saw a club insider say:

"Tyler has uniqueness. In a world and industry which is becoming more commercialised, over sanitised, robotic, structured and predictable, Tyler's greatest strength is the opposite to all of that."

Another one of the BBC's sources also stated that Tottenham Hotspur had a £35million bid rejected in January alongside RB Leipzig bidding £30million - with that valuation being £55million at the start of the January window.

Although there is interest, with the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Arsenal all being linked with moves for the England youngster's talents, the main sticking point to keeping Dibling could be his lowly wage, having only signed his last deal a little over a year ago once he'd made his debut for the first-team.

He's so far turned down the club's offers of a new deal, according to the report, and a move could very much be in the offing in the summer months if he forces a move through to the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic:

Southampton's former under-21 coach Adam Asghar then continued the superlatives on Dibling, stating via the BBC:

"He's the most fearless player I've ever worked with. "He's totally unique to anything I've seen before. He's got raw physicality, pace and power, is an unbelievable ball-carrier and is always impacting games. "In a generation of football where it's very much about limited touches and moving the ball quickly, Tyler can move it as quickly by carrying the ball rather than passing it and that's what makes him such a special talent."

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-04-25.

