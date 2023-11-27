Highlights Seth Rollins threatens to knock out CM Punk upon his return, showcasing the animosity between the two.

The relationship between Rollins and Punk has soured over the years, with Rollins calling Punk a "cancer" and Punk criticising Rollins' philosophy of the business.

Despite their past, Rollins is known to be a team player who can put personal grudges aside for the sake of entertaining the fans. The possibility of a Rollins-Punk feud may lead to captivating content.

As CM Punk returned to an almighty reception from fans at WWE's Survivor Series, it was Seth Rollins who took the most displeasure with the return as he threatened to knock the returning star out.

Seth Rollins hasn't made it a secret in the past few years that he isn't a fan of CM Punk, and this past Saturday's Survivor Series was evidence of that. With several angles of his major breakdown coming to light, one angle has shown truly just what Seth Rollins was yelling.

As the current World Heavyweight Champion was being pulled back by Michael Cole and Corey Graves, he could be seen yelling that CM Punk had better get out by the time he returns to the back, or he will "knock him ... out."

A rant filled with expletives, it was clear that Seth Rollins wasn't pleased to see CM Punk return. This could be for personal reasons, possibly due to a genuine dislike of Punk or for professional reasons, maybe a fear of losing his spot on the card, however, there is no denying the huge animosity that exists between the pair.

The beef between Seth Rollins & CM Punk

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have had a storied past. It was CM Punk who gave Seth Rollins his break on the main roster, hand-picking him to be part of a trio who would serve as Punk's bodyguards of sorts. That trio would go on to become The Shield. The pair had tagged together in NXT, when Seth Rollins was NXT Champion and CM Punk was WWE Champion.

Seth Rollins, despite this past relationship, has clearly soured on Punk, with numerous interviews coming out since those days where he has let his true feelings be known.

Talking at a press circuit for the Royal Rumble in January of this year, he was quoted as telling Punk to "stay away" from the WWE, and that he is a "cancer." Punk, meanwhile, has been quoted as saying Rollins doesn't have a "strong philosophy" of the business, something Rollins may have held a grudge against. Furthermore, just weeks after his "cancer" comments, Rollins labelled Punk "selfish."

Clearly a tumultuous relationship, something Seth Rollins acknowledged in an interview with FOX Sports when he said it pains him to say bad things about Punk, as he did so much for his career. Rollins wished Punk would give back more, as Punk was all take.

Video: Seth Rollins' furious tirade towards CM Punk

A hatred that seemingly stems from a professional standpoint, it seems Rollins doesn't think CM Punk is a team player, something the 'Best in the World' has a chance to rectify in his second run with the company.

If there is one thing to be known about Seth Rollins, though, it is that he is a team player. He has put personal grudges aside, most notably with Matt Riddle and Logan Paul, in order to make good content for the fans. It is yet to be known if this big on-screen breakdown was planting the seeds for an eventual CM Punk feud, or if this was a genuine reaction, but what is known is that if, and when, the time comes for this feud, Rollins will put his grudge aside and make great, captivating content.