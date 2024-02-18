Highlights Paris-born superstar Kylian Mbappe is set to leave PSG for Real Madrid this summer in a deal that feels increasingly inevitable.

Luka Modric's likely exit at Real Madrid will free up the iconic No. 10 shirt for Mbappe, a number steeped in football folklore and responsibility.

There are reasons why Mbappe is unlikely to wear the No. 7 and No. 9 shirts at the Bernabeu.

The drawn-out saga between Kylian Mbappe and European giants Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain is seemingly closer to reaching a conclusion. The Paris-born superstar, who has registered 244 goals and 105 assists in his 291-game career in the French capital, will be seeking pastures new in the summer after setting Ligue 1 alight season-upon-season.

And Los Blancos are undoubtedly the leading candidates for his signature – so much so that the move feels inevitable at this point. Having been earmarked as the optimal Karim Benzema replacement, Mbappe came whiskers away from moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021, but opted to stay put and prolong his deal at Parc des Princes, the home of PSG.

His current club have a contingency plan in place, however, as Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford is at the top of their shopping list. Victor Osimhen of Napoli has also been earmarked as a potential Mbappe successor in the French capital – though, both are well-poised to cost the club a pretty penny.

Much has been conversed about in the wake of the bombshell news that he will not be a PSG asset come the start of the 2024/25 season – with clamour around what shirt number he will adopt (should he join Real Madrid) rife among football circles. Throughout his short – but very sweet – career, Mbappe has worn a plethora of numbers for both AS Monaco and PSG - but what number would he take on at the 14-time Champions League winners?

Kylian Mbappe - Senior Career Numbers Club Shirt numbers worn AS Monaco 9, 10, 11, 13, 29, 33, 39 Paris Saint-Germain 7, 14, 17, 29 France 10 Via Transfermarkt

Mbappe's likely shirt number at Real Madrid

Luka Modric's potential exit will free up the No. 10 shirt

So, what number will Mbappe wear should he sign on the dotted line at the Santiago Bernabeu? At present, the 75-cap, 46-goal France international wears the No. 7 shirt in France – but according to OK Diario (via Forbes) Madrid already have a number – one of football’s most iconic – in mind for the striker, which he will, permitting he joins, wear at the club from next term onwards.

According to the report, the side from the Spanish capital are keen to rubber-stamp a deal and then announce the signing of the world beater between the end of the domestic season and the European Championships which start in Germany on June 14.

Currently occupied by the seasoned Luka Modric, that number would be 10 – a number that will become free in the summer as the Croatian’s contract expires on June 30 and a renewal is reportedly not in the club’s plans. As a result, Mbappe would simply inherit the number that Modric has worn since the 2017/18 campaign. Such is the modern football world, wearing No. 10 comes with a lot of responsibilities – with it being one of major footballing folklore. Lionel Messi, Pele and Diego Maradona are perhaps the best-known trio to have donned the iconic number. Mundo Deportivo also believe that Mbappe will take Modric's No. 10 shirt this summer.

It's typically handed to one of the most influential, creative players on the pitch – and Mbappe certainly fits that bill. The former Monaco prodigy is no stranger to that sort of pressure, however, as that's the digit that he dons for the French national team. During France’s World Cup-winning campaign in 2018, Mbappe was front and centre with the fabled number on the back of shirt.

Why Mbappe is unlikely to wear No. 7 shirt

Vinicius Jr reluctant to abandon the iconic number

Wearing the No.10 shirt is, perhaps, a curveball approach given the fact that he adorns the No. 7 shirt for his current employers. Real Madrid and the latter number go hand in hand with some of the beautiful game’s Hall of Famers having worn the lucky digit. The likes of Emilio Butrageuno, Raul and – most notably – Cristiano Ronaldo have all been blessed with the opportunity over the years.

Currently, it's Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr who has that pleasure and, in principle, there is little to no chance that he – a player looking to etch his name into the club’s mythology – will vacate the number for Mbappe. Whether Mbappe is keen to, at least one day, wear the No. 7 shirt is unknown – but it would be bold to disregard that possibility. Especially as he is just one of many football stars to idolise Ronaldo, a man who wore it for all but one season in Madrid, as he picked up No. 9 upon his arrival in 2009.

During a UEFA Nations League contest between their respective nations, the pair shared a lovely moment at half-time with the old guard and the present best in one frame at the same time. Post-match, the Frenchman took to social media and coined the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as his ‘idol’. Not only that, but he had posters of Ronaldo on his bedroom wall as a youngster – so picking up where his hero left off, all with the No. 7 underneath his surname, may be on the agenda in the foreseeable future.

Why Mbappe is unlikely to wear No. 9 shirt

Endrick expected to become Real Madrid's number nine

Another potential option that has been discussed is Mbappe adopting the number traditionally worn by strikers at all levels (amateur to professional) and in all corners of the globe: No. 9. Synonymous with some of the game’s most elite marksmen, such as Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski, the shirt number has been untouched since Benzema’s departure for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

The most logical option would be to give it to his compatriot – and potential replacement – Mbappe. And given that the PSG star will most likely be Carlo Ancelotti’s side’s most prolific goalscorer, it would make sense for him to be given such a number. Benzema’s previous number is, however, likely to be designated to Palmeiras starlet Endrick, who will join the club in July 2024 when he turns 18.

Since kick-starting his promising career in the 2015/16 campaign with Monaco, Mbappe has been the proud owner of the No. 9 number for just one season. Evidently not his go-to number, he probably won't be too downhearted that Endrick - a young and talented prospect, who will enjoy playing alongside the Frenchman - has been afforded the chance to follow in Benzema's footsteps.

Predicting where Mbappe will play for Real Madrid

The Frenchman could be deployed anywhere across the front line

Mbappe may have showcased his versatility – an attractive prospect for any manager in world football – across the years, but there’s little doubt that he has become a reliable source of goals through the middle. And by looking at Real Madrid's current in-game structure, that will likely be his spot - alongside a teammate, however.

Ancelotti, in 2023/24, has typically opted for a two-man partnership up top of Vinicius and Rodrygo Goes with Joselu and Jude Bellingham often being used at the side's solitary centre-forward. Particularly for the latter, his best work is done from a midfield position where he can link play and waltz past position with his perfect concoction of pace and power.

Kylian Mbappe Senior Statistics - By Position Position Games Goals Assists Striker 216 183 83 Left wing 73 58 18 Right wing 57 28 20 Second striker 2 3 1 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 18/02/24

Suiting Mbappe's style of play to his future teammates will be imperative to how they perform as a group, however, anf it makes sense to use him as a striker - not as a wide man. In 216 games through the middle, the Frenchman has notched 183 goals and 83 assists, making the position his to lose for both club and country.

If he is to ignore the outside noise - primarily from the Premier League - and make the long-awaited move to Madrid in the impending summer, the team will, alongside Manchester City, become one of the best on the planet. Winning the Champions League will shoot to the top of their priority list and, given that Europe's most coveted competition has evaded Mbappe so far, he'll be keen to fire on all cylinders to ensure he can add it to his trophy cabinet.