During his time in charge of an all-conquering Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson was not a man you wanted to get on the wrong side of – but Patrice Evra felt the full wrath of the Scot when he refused to shake his hand after his FA Cup final omission.

Not only was Ferguson, born and raised in Govan, a brilliant man-manager and – albeit, contrary to belief – an astute tactician, he was recklessly fearless and, as such, struck fear into plenty of football figures over the years – from referees to players.

That includes Evra, who played 334 times under Ferguson’s incredibly watchful eye between 2005/06 and 2012/13, and their well-documented dispute almost resulted in the Frenchman parting ways and exploring pastures new in 2007.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Evra, throughout his 379-game Old Trafford career, plundered 10 goals and 29 assists.

Evra, a five-time Premier League winner, ultimately left for Juventus in the summer of 2014, but he almost left Old Trafford seven years earlier after Ferguson snubbed him from their FA Cup final against fellow top flight outfit Chelsea, who won 1-0.

Ferguson, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest man-managers in football history, initially told the 81-cap France international that he wouldn’t be featuring before going back on his words to confirm that he’d be deployed as Cristiano Ronaldo’s supporting act at left-back.

“In 2007, we had the FA Cup final at Wembley against Chelsea and I remember the day before the game, Sir Alex Ferguson told me that I wasn’t going to be playing,” the former left-back revealed on Sky Bet’s The Overlap.

“There was an article in the papers saying that I was a drug dealer, a fighter and that I was part of a gang, so the boss told me that he couldn’t play me in the final because the Glazers told him to leave me out. He turned around and told me that he was joking and that I would be playing on the left with Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Much to his anger, the Frenchman – regarded as one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history – revealed the former Manchester United custodian had changed his mind the following day and informed him that Gabriel Heinze would be utilised in the left-back berth instead. He continued:

“The next day, I got a knock on the door, and it was the boss telling me that he wasn’t going to play me and that he was going to start Gabriel Heinze instead. After five minutes of the final, he told me to warm up, but I never came on and I was fuming.

Furious at the fact that he was not involved in the Wembley-based showpiece, Evra made the bold decision to snub Ferguson’s handshake. “I took my medal and threw it on the floor. The boss came to shake my hand, and I didn’t shake his hand.”

Given his stubborn nature, many were under the impression that Ferguson would punish Evra for his actions – but instead, the now-83-year-old apologised for making such a grave mistake in a high-stakes encounter against the west Londoners.

“Two weeks later, he called me to say sorry. He said he made a mistake. After that game, I called my agent and told him I didn’t want to play for United anymore and that it was disrespectful. This was the moment I was going to leave United.