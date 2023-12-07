Highlights Aston Villa are set to take part in the 2024/25 Champions League after a wonderful season at Villa Park.

Unai Emery's side were beaten heavily by Newcastle United on the opening day of the campaign before improving significantly and achieving continental qualification.

Sir Alex Ferguson's comments about Aston Villa in August confused many football fans, but make a lot of sense now, proving the genius of the legendary boss.

Aston Villa find themselves on the verge of Champions League qualification for the 2024-25 season as Unai Emery continues to work miracles at Villa Park. Sir Alex Ferguson's surprisingly positive comments after the Villans were thrashed by Newcastle United on the opening weekend of the campaign prove the legendary Scottish manager is still in a league of his own.

The trip to the north-east for the first game of the season brought hope and expectations for a club that had been on an upward trajectory towards the end of the previous campaign. However, a clinical Newcastle side put Villa to the sword, picking up all three points in a shock 5-1 demolition.

It was a hugely disappointing start to the season for everyone associated with Aston Villa - and positives appeared to be virtually non-existent. However, Ferguson thought otherwise and took viewers by surprise by singing Villa's praises following their heavy defeat, which came across as bizarre analysis at the time.

The Man United icon's assessment raised eyebrows in August

The 82-year-old Scot, winner of 38 trophies during his glittering 26-year spell as Man Utd manager, told NBC Sports that Aston Villa were excellent during the game despite falling to a heavy defeat in the end against a strong Newcastle side. The retired manager said:

"To be honest with you, I watched Aston Villa vs Newcastle and I can't believe the scoreline. Honestly, Aston Villa played fantastic football and just lost to bad goals. Newcastle are going to be very difficult to beat, in their own ground in particular, and their manager has done a great job there. It's a surprising game, football. You can play teams off the pitch and not score - that's what happened to Aston Villa."

Nobody appeared to share Ferguson's opinion about Villa at the time, but arguably the greatest manager in football history wasn't afraid to voice his honest views. He'd watched the game closely and wasn't fooled by the scoreline. Watch the clip below:

Some football fans even mocked Ferguson on social media for his eyebrow-raising comments in August, but they’re certainly not laughing now. He might be in his early 80s and retired for over 10 years, but the 11-time Premier League Manager of the Season clearly still possesses a football brain that is unrivalled by the vast majority.

Aston Villa's Rise to the Champions League

Unai Emery has brought success back to Villa Park

Aston Villa haven't appeared in the Champions League since the competition was rebranded in 1992. The last time the club sat at the table of Europe's elite was when they took part in the European Cup, as it was called back then, during the 1981-82 season.

Remarkably, this last foray into the best continental competition on offer saw the English club lift the trophy following a 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the final. Emery has fans dreaming of similar success in the future as his side look set to compete in the newly formatted Champions League in the 2024-25 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aston Villa are set to compete in the top European competition for the first time in over 40 years.

The east Midlands outfit have had a wonderful year, beating the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal at home and going far in the Europa Conference League. Ferguson's comments from August now look like a stroke of genius from the greatest manager in Premier League history.

To the standard fan, alarm bells would have been ringing if a team lost their opening fixture by a four-goal margin. However, Emery has managed to turn things around in order to take his club above teams such as Chelsea, Man United and Tottenham. There was even a point in the season where Aston Villa were seen as potential title contenders which was incredible.