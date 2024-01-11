Highlights The two stances in boxing are 'orthodox' and 'southpaw', but what do they actually mean, and what are the benefits of both?

Taking a look at both stances, we've taken a deep dive into them, highlighting their advantages and also who boxed using what style.

“Orthodox or Southpaw?” A long-lasting debate for boxers, from beginners to world title champions. For boxing fans, the choice between “orthodox” and “southpaw” can be the difference between winning and losing, but what do these words actually mean, and what are the advantages of using them?

Orthodox

Muhammad Ali, Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson & Wladimir Klitschko are all orthodox boxers

Orthodox is the most common stance in boxing, whereby the left foot is positioned in front of the right foot. For right-handed fighters, this creates the opportunity for an advantageous strike, as it allows more freedom and rotation on their stronger side. Although this leaves their weaker side closer to their opponent, having the space to launch an uppercut from the rear, rather than the front, can be fatal. This stance is most popular among right-handed boxers as it encourages them to dominate with their right fist and provide the absolute utmost power behind their punches.

Praised for being the most successful stance in boxing history, the orthodox stance has produced some of the world’s most remarkable legends. Muhammed Ali, Mike Tyson, and Floyd Mayweather Jr all selected the orthodox stance to carry them through their career, and it has undoubtedly served them well.

Any Mike Tyson lovers out there may be wondering – I thought Tyson was left-handed? Yes, you are not mistaken, Tyson is left-handed, so surely it doesn’t make sense for him to be an orthodox fighter? Completely uncommon, Tyson was a naturally left-handed boxer who opted to leave his lethal left jab at the front of his stance. However, this suited his peek-a-boo style of boxing, taught to him by the renowned coach Cus D’Amato. Tyson used his left lean to catch opponents off guard – who were too busy worrying about his right hand. This made room for him to generate immense power behind his infamous left hooks, leading him through his career as an unrivalled champion.

Famous orthodox boxers Muhammad Ali Mike Tyson Floyd Mayweather Sugar Ray Robinson Oscar De La Hoya Sonny Liston George Foreman Wladimir Klitschko

Southpaw

Manny Pacquiao, Oleksandr Usyk, Terence Crawford & Joe Calzaghe are all southpaws

On the other glove is the southpaw stance. This stance involves having the right foot forward and the left foot at the rear, providing an advantage to left-handed fighters who want to conjure strength from their dominant hand. Popular patterns include leading with right jabs, following with a left cross, then a right hook. Right-handed fighters have also been known to risk the southpaw stance, in order to deceive opponents into a false sense of security, similar to how Tyson performs.

The name of the southpaw stance is derived from baseball, whereby a left-handed pitcher would more often than not have his pitching arm toward the south of the diamond. The term southpaw made its way into boxing and MMA to describe anyone who favoured their left hand. Southpaw fighters are the mirror opposite of orthodox fighters. While some coaches condemn the southpaw stance for leaving the lower body exposed to orthodox opponents, Joe Calzaghe, Manny Pacquiao, and Marvin Hagler are just a few successful southpaws who have proven its rightfulness.

Alberto Pacquiao followed in his older brother’s footsteps to provide a perfect example of how southpaws can produce a storm. He was a super featherweight champion and left-handed. With less than 12% of today’s global population admitting to left-handedness, it is no wonder Pacquiao used this stance as a rare and fascinating tactic. With the Latin word for left being “sinistra”, which also means “unlucky”, orthodox fighters pray they don’t come up against a southpaw, for fear that it will be the end of their luck.

Famous southpaw boxers Manny Pacquiao Oleksandr Usyk Joe Calzaghe Vasyl Lomachenko Terence Crawford Naseem Hamed Audley Harrison Marvin Hagler

So, what’s the big controversy? Left or right? It all seems very similar at first glance, but the stance of a boxer can mean make or break. Usually, boxers select their weaker hand to be at the forefront of their stance, acting as a guard. In both stances, the fighters will need to use strategic analysis and sometimes a change of stance is necessary during a fight. To be victorious, either stance must be partnered with fundamental footwork, to establish versatility and resilience within the ring.

Video: Southpaw vs Orthodox explained

Each comes with unique benefits, so it is difficult to say which is the best for brand-new boxers, but let's take a quick dive into the advantages of both stances.

The advantages of the orthodox stance

Why choose orthodox? It is clear to see there are far more coaches familiar with the orthodox stance, meaning orthodox fighters have the upper hand when it comes to choosing a mentor. This also means there is a myriad of opponents waiting with their right hands ready – if your opponent is also orthodox, it becomes a lot easier to predict and understand their technique. The perfect way to lay counterattack traps.

Related Tyson Fury tipped to 'pull out' of Oleksandr Usyk fight Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is fast approaching, but it seems like people aren't convinced the Brit will be there come fight night!

Orthodox stances favour the body shot, a lethal weapon for causing considerable damage to the liver. At some point, your opponent’s stomach is going to suffer the wrath of that right hand.

The advantages of the southpaw stance

Why choose southpaw? Obviously, the biggest benefit for southpaws is that they are in the minority. Orthodox fighters are less likely to have rigorous practice against a southpaw stance, implementing the element of surprise. This makes it easier to deceive and confuse when head-to-head with orthodox boxers.

Video: Why southpaws dominate boxing

Southpaw stance tends to be more open to the ring, offering a stronger defence than a closed-off orthodox stance. Other features can be incorporated into a boxer’s all-important stance, to give them an extra edge to their game. For example, the wide stance compromises balance to produce more powerful punches. Although more popular in MMA, incredible successors such as David Haye have been known to throw a wide stance into their routine. The crouching stance is another element used defensively to alter the dynamic of the stance. Boxers switch in and out of this stance to gift protection to the face in vulnerable situations. Again, a tactic noted by world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

All in all, there is no right or wrong stance. When an orthodox fighter meets a southpaw fighter, it is anybody’s game. May the best man win.