The Spanish media have suggested that Jude Bellingham has 'declined' as a footballer since Kylian Mbappe moved to Real Madrid in the summer. Having moved to Spain himself in 2023, the England international shone enjoyed a dream debut season with Los Blancos.

Bellingham initially made a name for himself as a talented prospect at Borussia Dortmund, but his move to La Liga saw him take that next step and transform into a world-class talent.

He quickly became one of the very best players in the world following his arrival at Madrid and throughout his first campaign, he scored 23 goals in 42 appearances, as well as recording 13 assists. It wasn't just a successful season for himself, though. Carlo Ancelotti's men did the double, winning the La Liga title as well as securing their record-extending 15th Champions League trophy.

Coming out of the 2023-24 campaign, the midfielder was among the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or this month. The arrival of a certain superstar Frenchman at the Santiago Bernabeu has thrown a spanner in the works, though - and according to Spanish outlet, AS, his performance levels have declined this season.

Bellingham Hasn't Been at His Best

His unconvincing form is being blamed on Mbappe's arrival

This season, Bellingham's output has taken a significant hit. He's not scoring or providing goals at the rate he did last season, and it's believed by some that Mbappe's move to the Bernabeu might be a contributing factor. So far, in seven games for Los Blancos this term, he's failed to score a single goal and has just two assists to his name.

The arrival of Mbappe has seen Bellingham's role in the team change, with the former Birmingham City man operating in a deeper role this season. According to AS, who ran the headline 'Nothing works as before', Mbappe's signing and subsequent the tactical tweak has been what's hurt the 21-year-old's form in Spain. The report reads:

"In Bellingham's case, the decline is much more palpable: he has only two assists, without goals, in seven games played. Last season, after seven games, he had scored six goals. "These figures should not be compared coldly, because his role now, since the arrival of Mbappe, is very different, but the Englishman is still looking for his best version as a midfielder."

Many expected a big campaign for Real Madrid with Mbappe joining a side that dominated Spanish and European football last season, but that hasn't been the case so far. The giants have won six of their opening 10 matches, which isn't necessarily bad form for most, but isn't as dominant as many expected Los Blancos to be with the talent they have right now. However, Mbappe has still enjoyed an encouraging start to life with Real Madrid.

GiveMeSport Key Statistic: Jude Bellingham scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists in 42 games for Real Madrid during his first season in Spain.

Mbappe is Scoring Goals for Real Madrid

Bright start after PSG move

It hasn't been the blistering start to the season that many expected Madrid to have, with the heavyweights dropping points in both La Liga and the Champions League. They're already three points behind Barcelona in the league and face an uphill battle overcoming their opponents with the form that the Catalan giants are currently in.

Mbappe, however, is enjoying a reasonably strong start on an individual level. The Frenchman has seven goals and provided one assist in 10 games for the club so far and has found the net in the league, the UEFA Super Cup and the Champions League. Once it all falls into place and the entire team is firing on all cylinders - presuming that will eventually happen - there's every chance it's going to get scary for the rest of football.

But can manager Carlo Ancelotti find a way to bring the best out of Bellingham, Mbappe and Vinicius Jr in the same team? One tactical analyst fears that Mbappe's arrival has actually made Real Madrid a worse unit.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 04/10/2024.