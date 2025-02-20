Emma Raducanu was in tears after being targeted by a man who showed "fixated behaviour" at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The former US Open champion went over to the umpire's chair during her second-round match against Karolina Muchova to alert the official of a man in the stands who the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said in a statement "exhibited fixated behaviour" towards Raducanu on Monday in a public area.

MailSport reported that the "fixated behaviour" refers to the man coming up to Raducanu in her hotel and handing her a letter a day before her match. Once he was then spotted in the crowd by the Brit, she became emotional and wanted him removed from the premises immediately.

WTA said in their statement that the man was ejected from the stadium and is banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment. No details of the man's identity have been revealed as of writing this article.

Statements Released After Emma Raducanu Incident

Both the player herself and organisations have released statements regarding the matter