Highlights WWE fans are losing their mind after yet another QR code appeared on Monday Night Raw on the 22nd of April episode.

After scanning the code, it takes you to a rather creepy video.

Many fans believe it's teasing the return of Bo Dallas.

WWE Raw set tongues wagging once again when a QR code flashed on-screen during Chad Gable's tirade against Sami Zayn, with many suspecting a return for Bo Dallas could be on the cards.

Performing under the mask of Uncle Howdy, the 33-year-old was last in the ring in 2019, before being released in 2021. Family tragedy struck in 2023, with the death of his brother Bray Wyatt, leaving the world of wrestling in mourning, and Dallas on an indefinite hiatus. But Uncle Howdy has remained on the WWE payroll and could be set for a ring return if rumours are to be believed. Those rumours have picked up pace over the last few weeks, with a series of clues, including a Billie Holiday-like song and some curious iconography, reminiscent of the late Wyatt's comeback in 2022, in which the image of a white rabbit featured prominently.

The QR Code on 22nd of April

The latest hint was almost torn straight from that promotion, with a QR code also used ahead of that campaign. Scanning the code leads one to a landing page – wwe.com/55555. There, the following stanza waits:

You will bear witness.

Begin the endless crawl.

Type the number of sense organs.

And you shall behold all.

Nice of them to give you the answer in the URL, isn't it? Entering “5” leads would-be detectives more into a raven's eyrie than a rabbit hole this time, however, “eerie” is perhaps the most apt word to describe what follows. After a “Coming soon” title card that might well have been taken from the 80s, we cut to a Blair Witch Project-style filming of a dilapidated house, with the camera operator dropping a note that reads “Remember who you are” on the porch.

As well as the image of a raven, a glyph symbolising Pluto and an image of a cave flash across the screen to end this meander inside the mind of a madman.

Related Drew McIntyre's Brutal Remark About Sheamus' Weight Gain on WWE Raw Drew McIntyre didn't shy away from bringing up Sheamus' new physique during their heated promo together on WWE Raw.

What Could The QR Code Video Mean

While there are no direct references to Uncle Howdy, fans are convinced that the similarities between this cryptic promotion and that of Bray Wyatt's two years ago leave the former's return in little doubt. That it coincides with the release of the 'Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal' documentary only adds fuel to those fires.

There is certainly plenty of excitement at the prospect of Dallas' return, however, wrestling manager Dutch Mantell has urged caution. On his recent podcast, Mantell expressed concerns over a potential return for Bo Dallas, warning WWE that they must manage the situation carefully.

“Well, he needs help; he needs a lot of it. And this could backfire in their faces big time. It has to be done, I’m sure in a certain way, but I don’t have an idea for it all. I know they are looking to pay homage to Bray, but, that might be a bigger task than they think. So, we’ll see what they do; I’ll judge it only at the end.”