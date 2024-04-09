Highlights The Rock passed something symbolic to Cody Rhodes in an emotional segment setting up a potential future match at SummerSlam.

Fan theories about what The Rock gave Cody range from a Rolex to a bead from Roman Reigns' necklace.

The Rock's mood indicated the item was of great significance, hinting at a deeper storyline between the two wrestlers.

The first Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania is normally one of the most-anticipated non-PLE shows on the WWE calendar. Fans are still on a high after dissecting the weekend's action, and/or recovering from the weekend's festivities.

One man clearly on a high is the new WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who ended the near-four-year reign of the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns on Sunday evening in Philadelphia. As the fans chanted his name, he stood proudly holding his new prize in the centre of the ring on Raw, greeted by the WWE COO Paul Levesque (Triple H), as an emotional video package playing hyping up the American Nightmare. Then, however, the mood changed.

The Rock & Cody Rhodes on Raw After Mania

The Rock, with the People's Champion belt presented to him at the Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday by Lonnie Ali (widow of Muhammad Ali, who The Rock helped induct at the ceremony), strutted out to the ring. And many people figured that Cody would get a Bloodline beat down. But that wasn't the case.

Closing out a long segment which took up the vast majority of the first hour of Raw, the pair briefly exchanged title belts, and Rocky announced that he was 'going to go away for a little while,' setting in stone a potential match-up down the line between the pair, possibly at SummerSlam. The Rock also handed Rhodes something, while insisting that Cody 'doesn't break his heart again.'

Fan Theory on What The Rock Gave Cody Rhodes

Fan theories were instantly triggered on what it was that The Rock handed Rhodes. Various opinions included: A lighter (making reference to the fact that Cody's tour bus caught fire before WrestleMania (nobody was hurt in the incident) and a gold Rolex (Cody was given a Rolex by Levesque at the pre-Mania press conference.

One theory by SquaredCircle, that does seem to make sense, which was posted on Reddit, claims it was a bead from Roman's Ula Fala necklace. It could be this sentimental item because of four key points:

1. The Rock said to Cody on Raw: 'You don't even have to open your hand to know what that is.' Possibly implying that the item is of a distinctive and unique shape.

2. As mentioned, Rocky told Rhodes 'Don't you ever break my heart again!' Maybe Rock was feeling hurt enough by giving the item away, whatever it was.

3. The match between Rhodes and Reigns was contested under Bloodline Rules, and it could be that, by beating Reigns, Cody is the Tribal Chief now, and was given something to symbolise this?

4. The Rock's mood throughout the extended segment. He seemed sombre, dejected, and respectful. Treating Cody as an equal, which in the storyline clearly upset The Great One.

Surely, in time, all will be revealed as to what the item is, and what sentimental value it holds to both Rhodes and Rock. For now, Rock will go back to his Hollywood duties for a while, while Cody beds in as the new WWE Champion. It is certain their paths will cross again, but what impact will this item, now in the possession of the new champion, have?