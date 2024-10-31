Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania victory over Roman Reigns earlier in the year was not originally on the cards, but plans were changed following major backlash from fans.

Thanks to The American Nightmare's win at this year's Royal Rumble event, the stage was set for an electrifying match at 'Mania 40 for the championship against Roman Reigns, with fans in great anticipation for what would be a fantastic match-up. However, plans looked set to change with The Rock's surprise return following the Rumble.

The Rock's Return Changed WrestleMania 40 Plans

Cody Rhodes had to step aside originally

On an episode of SmackDown, Rhodes forfeited his shot at the championship, offering 'The Final Boss' the opportunity instead, but the fans weren't happy. Some had seen the decision coming, but that didn't stop Rhodes' partner-in-crime, Seth Rollins, attempting to persuade him to pursue the World Title. In a ground-breaking revelation, however, Rhodes stated that he would still go after the Universal Championship, just not at WrestleMania.

In a surprising turn of events, Rhodes stated that "one of the individuals I talked to, he knows you very well", after which, The Rock's infamous intro song sounded around the area, with the wrestling legend entering to seas of screams from the fans. He then proceeded to the ring and shared a secret exchange with Rhodes.

In a recent appearance on the Flagrant podcast, the current Universal Champion noted that The Rock said "something super sweet in my ear", proceeding to share that he said: "We're gonna make both our dads proud."

The Fathers of The Rock & Cody Rhodes

Rocky Johnson and Dusty Rhodes are bonafied WWE legends

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's father, Rocky Johnson, was a well-known wrestler with a career that spanned over 20 years, winning multiple National Wrestling Alliance titles and was one of the first black champions in WWE history when he and his tag-team partner Tony Atlas won the World Tag Team Championship in 1983. The Rock has often stated that his father's influence on the sport is what encouraged him to start wrestling.

Cody Rhodes' father, meanwhile, is wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Known as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, he won multiple titles, being a three-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and collecting the United States Heavyweight, World Television, Tag-Team, and Six-Man Tag-Team Championships. His relationship with the fans was underpinned by his charisma. Often labelled as the "son of a plumber", Rhodes did not have the wash-board abs and chiseled physique we are used to seeing nowadays; he represented the average American with an incredible ability to wrestle.

Following Johnson and Rhodes' heart-felt exchange on SmackDown, Cody left the ring, leaving The Rock to face-off with Roman Reigns. However, a lot of fans were less than impressed, particularly those who had invested themselves in The American Nightmare, as they believed that he had earned the opportunity for a title match.

Cody Rhodes' WWE stats (as of 31/10/24) Total number of matches 2,073 Total number of wins 1,051 (50.7%) Total number of losses 992 ((47.9%) Total number of draws 30 (1.4%)

With many disappointed by the shift in storyline, WWE were forced to swiftly reverse their decision, meaning that Rhodes would get a shot at the Championship, much to the delight of the fans. And the delight didn't stop there, as Cody defeated Roman at WrestleMania 40 after conducting three devastating 'Cross Rhodes' and pinning Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.