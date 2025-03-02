Having played the hero for more than two decades, John Cena shocked the world on Saturday night at WWE Elimination Chamber when he turned heel on Cody Rhodes by joining forces with The Rock at the end of the Premium Live Event.

Heading into the show in Toronto, Canada, 'The Final Boss' had been vocal about his desire to recruit WWE Champion Rhodes over to the dark side. However, shortly after securing a match with 'The American Nightmare' at WrestleMania 41 by winning the men's Elimination Chamber bout, it was Cena himself who made the turn.

Cena confirmed his new character switch by nailing Cody with a low blow shortly after Rhodes had told The Rock that he wouldn't be accepting his invitation. Cena, Rock and US rapper Travis Scott, who had accompanied 'The Great One' to ringside, then laid waste to the fallen Rhodes - with Scott going viral for a particularly stiff-looking shot towards the end of the beating.

Given that he is in the final year of his WWE in-ring career, few expected Cena to make the turn, especially considering how beloved he is by younger members of the audience. The 47-year-old did make an appearance at the post-show press conference, but refused to offer any explanation for his actions. However, The Rock was far more talkative during his own portion of the press conference, calling Cena's shock change of direction "compelling".

I’ve had conversations with John. We’re good buddies. I knew what he why was going into this. And it is so incredibly moving and compelling. And it just grips you by the neck when he talks about it. Because he’s talked to me about it. And this is why I’m doing what I’m doing tonight. And again, storyline, no storyline, fiction, non-fiction. The greatest, I think, angles in wrestling is when it’s anchored in some sort of authenticity.

"What you felt tonight, he didn’t say a word. Look, he came out and dropped the mic. That’s decades of a man who gave everything to this business that I love and now it’s coming out."