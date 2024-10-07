The Rock's shock appearance and gesture at the end of WWE Bad Blood left fans in awe and suspense, with speculation over his actions being shared by a well-known analyst.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, aka 'The Final Boss', surprised the scene in Atlanta when he showed up after the conclusion of the Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa-Jacob Fatu main event.

Rhodes and Reigns had defeated The Bloodline in their bout, but the losing side wasn't finished there, going after Rhodes while Reigns and the returning Jimmy Uso came in to defend the world champion. When the trio were the only ones left in the ring, with Reigns and Rhodes staring each other down, the 'special guest' made his appearance.

The Rock's Return at WWE Bad Blood

The People's Champion raised three fingers before walking away

As the wrestlers and fans watched in anticipation, The Rock simply stood still, looking at the scenery before lifting one, then two, then three fingers on his right hand before walking backstage without uttering a single word.

WWE analyst and media personality Sam Roberts talked about The Rock's return on his podcast Notsam Wrestling, and shared his thoughts on what the silent yet ominous appearance was meant to convey.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The Rock was paid just $40 for his first wrestling matches.

He said: "The Rock is sending a message to all three of them. I think, that's how I perceived it, that The Rock was letting Jimmy, Roman, and Cody all know that they've just entered into the sights of The Final Boss."

While the thoughts of Roberts make sense, with Rhodes, Reigns, and Jimmy Uso all being the targets for The Rock in his WWE return, others speculate that the third finger was meant for Sikoa, the leader of The Bloodline, instead of the also-returning Jimmy Uso.

The return of The People's Champion has been clamoured for by fans for quite some time, ever since his last appearance back at WrestleMania, and now we can expect The Final Boss to be a part of the current Bloodline arc heading into Survivor Series and then next year's 'Mania.

Triple H Delighted to Have The Rock Return

HHH also admitted, however, that The Rock does what he wants

WWE's Chief Content Officer, the legendary Triple H, was just as excited as Roberts about The Rock's return, thanking the latter and Jimmy Uso for being able to come back for Bad Blood.

He added: "He has never looked away from what brought him to the dance and what his roots are. It's in his DNA, it is in his blood, it is who he is. Anytime we are at a place where he can take that 30 seconds from his incredible schedule to come back and feel that electricity that you can only get in WWE, he does it. I am thrilled for it and thankful for him."