Highlights Some viewers were left confused by the stage design for the Paris 2024 closing ceremony - but there was an incredible reason behind it.

The 2024 Games has come to a close and the French capital celebrated with the traditional closing ceremony.

Stars from all over the globe were in the French capital to take part in the celebrations.

The 2024 Olympics in Paris has come to a close and the French capital celebrated with the traditional closing ceremony. The Games came to an end in spectacular fashion in front of a sell-out crowd at Stade de France.

Flagbearers of each country arrived on the field to play a huge part in the ceremony. Gold medallists Alex Yee and Bryony Page represented Great Britain on Sunday night.

Following a few musical performances, the main event got underway with sensational artistic dance sequences and the Olympic rings were then assembled inside the stadium.

The Paris Games began to draw a close as President of IOC Thomas Bach and President of the 2024 Games Tony Estanguet made speeches to the crowd in attendance. After that, it was the official handover to Los Angeles 2028.

However, viewers were left confused by the layout of the stage throughout the closing ceremony - but there was an incredible reason behind the design.

The Unique Stage Design of the Closing Ceremony in Paris

Some viewers may have spotted it right away

With thousands of athletes remaining in the French capital to celebrate their achievements in the State de France, the nation were eager to put on a real spectacle to close out the Games.

Eagle eyed viewers couldn’t help but notice something was amiss with the stage in the stadium. A spiky, star-shaped construction that looked a tad odd was revealed, until an aerial shot showed it was a map of the world.

The continents of the world were represented, however, one country was missing - New Zealand. It was also noted island nations like Madagascar were also missing from the stage map.

New Zealand punched well above its weight this year, with a tally of 20 medals including 10 golds to round off its best ever 11th place result at the Games.

Practically no islands were shown on the map, including Indonesia and Philippines - which have a combined population of 400 million. Paris Olympics organisers explained the stage “symbolically represents a planisphere.”

Tom Cruise Wows Fans Following the Official Handover to LA 2028

Billie Eilish and Red Hot Chilli Peppers also impressed viewers

Following the official handover to Los Angeles, R&B artist H.E.R. performed the American national anthem inside Stade de France before viewers were transported to the US.

The Mayor of LA, and Simone Biles were on hand to accept the Olympic Flag before actor Tom Cruise descended from the roof of the stadium to collect the flag, before departing on a motorcycle to begin its journey across the Atlantic.

A series of athletes then took over in LA, with mountain biker Kate Courtney cycling the flag to the Coliseum, handing the flag off to legendary sprinter Michael Johnson - who ran it to skateboarder Jagger Eaton on the beach.

There, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eilish and Snoop Dogg, joined by Dr. Dre, closed things out with a concert that bled into a one-hour show to cap off an excellent night of an entertainemnt for those watching around the world.