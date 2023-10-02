Highlights After missing most of last season with an injury, Cade Cunningham is ready to have a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2023-24.

Cunningham's style of play will thrive with the talented and confident Pistons lineup, with teammates like Bojan Bogdanovic and Jaden Ivey stepping up their game.

With improved floor spacing and more playing time with his teammates, expect Cunningham's scoring, assists, and overall production to increase in the upcoming season.

After impressive scrimmages against Team USA this summer, Cade Cunningham will head into the 2023-24 season with a log of confidence. The former Oklahoma State standout will be hungry to hit the ground running this campaign after missing almost all of last season with a stress fracture in his shin.

Now surrounded by promising talent and a new head coach in Monty Williams, Cunningham has all the tools at his disposal to enjoy a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons. Can he make a leap to stardom in his third season?

Cade Cunningham: franchise player?

When the Detroit Pistons drafted Cade Cunningham as a no-brainer, number one overall pick back in 2021, they knew the trajectory of their franchise was about to change. Cade just makes the game look easy at times. A 6-foot-7 point guard with a smooth feel as a scorer and playmaker, Cunningham’s truly someone to build around. A strong front-runner for 2022 Rookie of the Year, Cade ended up finishing in second place to Toronto’s Scottie Barnes. Though he didn’t come away with the trophy, he showed enough to convince the organization (and fans) that he could lead a turnaround in Detroit.

But after playing just 12 games in 2022-23 due a stress fracture in his shin suffered last December, where does Cade fit among the top of Detroit’s hierarchy heading into 2023-24? Before the injury, he really looked the part as a go-to guy: his shots were coming a bit more naturally with the flow of the offense, he was rebounding and dishing out assists at a higher rate than year one.

Veteran wing Bojan Bogdanovic was a big-time scorer last season: he averaged 21.6 points in 59 games. He's a potent, 6-foot-8 perimeter scorer to play with. Last year’s No.5 overall pick Jaden Ivey had a very promising rookie season at lead guard, especially once Cade went down in the lineup. Cade returns to a more talented and confident Pistons lineup than the one he last played with. While initial touches could be slightly down, it won’t take long for Cade to command attention as Detroit’s number one scorer and decision-maker.

Cade Cunningham's style of play

Cunningham's ability to both create his own looks and penetrate will open up with Bogdanovic and Ivey playing at higher levels, as well as emerging bigs, Isaiah Stewart, James Wiseman, and Jalen Duren in the paint. All three offer a unique element as finishers: Stewart can knock down jumpers or score down the middle, Wiseman can hit short jump shots and is working on straightaway threes, and Duren is a huge alley-oop threat with an immovable frame. Duren is a perfect pick-and-roll partner for Cade - his ability to go over the top is a great match with Cade’s skill of weaving through, and around, defenders once a screen is set. In year three, Cade’s assist numbers should see a solid uptick due to more playing time (and familiarity) with his newer teammates.

Spot-up shooting will also play a key role in Cade’s production next season. In his first season, Cade hit just 31% of his triples but at times, he was forced into more difficult looks due to a lack of floor spacing. With a full season of Bogdanovic on the wing, along with a potentially elite rim attacker in Ivey, Cade will see a rise in open opportunities from downtown. And since he’s also able to rise into jumpers off a live ball, volume should favor Cade’s output in the future. Detroit should expect him to shoot an average of seven to eight threes each night, up from the nearly six per game he averaged during his first two seasons.

Cade Cunningham NBA Stats 2021-22 2022-23 Points 17.4 19.9 Assists 5.6 6.0 Rebounds 5.5 6.2 Field goal % .416 .415 3-point field goal % .314 .279 Statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Detroit Pistons' potential

If everything goes right, there’s an outside shot Detroit can challenge for a low playoff seed in 2024. It would likely take a win, or two, in the Play-In Tournament to secure one of the final spots. That said, the upcoming season is all about building and establishing Cade as the future of the franchise. With a clean bill of health and an off-season marked by real improvement, there's no reason why Cunningham shouldn't improve upon each statistical category.

Cunningham truly does make scoring look easy when he’s in an optimal rhythm. His desired combination of size, probing in the paint, finishing, and outside shooting will make him a reliable 20-point scorer in 2023-24. If Detroit can stay competitive in the Play-In race prior to next year’s all-star break, expect Cade to be in the running as Detroit’s first All-Star since Blake Griffin in 2018.

Read more: NBA: 5 players primed to make All-Star team for the first time in 2023-24