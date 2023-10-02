Highlights Chris Paul's move to the Golden State Warriors was unexpected, but he is embracing his new role coming off the bench and prioritizing winning a championship.

Paul's experience, skills, and intelligence make him a valuable asset to the Warriors' second unit, where he can contribute with his playmaking, scoring, and defense.

Paul's versatility allows him to play in different lineups, both alongside the Warriors' core players and with the reserves, giving head coach Steve Kerr plenty of options to optimize the team's performance. Winning an NBA championship is Paul's ultimate goal, and he is willing to sacrifice and adapt to achieve it.

Chris Paul probably never fathomed he would suit up for the Golden State Warriors one day. From his days with the Los Angeles Clippers, Paul has battled the same core group of players - Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green - he’s now looking to win his first NBA title with. Heading into year 19, the idea of any ego is an afterthought, but can Paul play his part and help push the Warriors back to the title in 2024?

Chris Paul and the Golden State Warriors - An unlikely pairing

The Warriors trading for Paul this offseason came as a bit of a surprise. Paul, who was injured during the last few games of Phoenix’s 2023 Conference Finals loss, has been competing at a very high level with the Suns since his arrival there in 2020. Sensing a change after losing again in the postseason, Phoenix dealt Paul to the Washington Wizards in June, and the veteran guard was later rerouted to the Warriors in a package involving Jordan Poole.

The narrative of Paul for Poole is highlighted by both chemistry concerns and a change in role. As the Warriors are currently constructed, there is no prime candidate for Paul to leapfrog in the starting five. In fact, their familiar, iconic core of Curry, Thompson, and Green captured championship number four just two seasons ago. That same year, Andrew Wiggins made the All-Star team and Kevon Looney broke out as a critical X-Factor up front. If anything, Paul could get early substitution patterns to play with the majority of Golden State’s talented five. Then, rotations will shift, and he’ll command action in the second unit.

Chris Paul’s new role

A 19-year NBA veteran, Paul has literally been in the starting lineup every step of the way. If he doesn’t supplant any of Golden State’s mainstays come training camp, this October will mark the first time he has ever come off the bench in his professional career.

Psychologically, it might be a small hurdle for Paul to get over because, in terms of skill, experience, and intelligence, he is still a starting point guard. Paul also knows what it takes to win, though, and that is his primary goal. Sacrificing to contribute to one of the best teams he has ever been part of is the expectation for Paul in 2023-24. Specifically, that means bringing his high-volume assist totals, midrange scoring, and defense to a Golden State Warriors second unit that has a load of potential.

Lineup Versatility

There will certainly be an instant connection with former Suns teammate Dario Saric on pick and rolls. In addition, up-and-comers Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga finally have someone who can deliver the right plays and create easier avenues for them to score.

Expect Paul to also play in a lot of blended lineups - there will be plenty of time alongside the likes of Curry, Thompson, Green, and Looney mixed in with reserves. Head coach Steve Kerr has a lot of options at his disposal. Depending on game flow, Paul gives Golden State the luxury of pushing tempo and finding shooters on the run or finishing strong with players like Gary Payton II and Kuminga through the air. The Warriors have lacked a full-time decision-maker in unit two, but inserting either just Paul or Paul with Green, or Steph, creates multiple avenues to score without disrupting ideal ball movement.

Chris Paul - Career NBA Statistics (2005-2023) Points 17.9 Assists 8.9 Rebounds 4.3 Field goal % 44.0 3-point field goal % 37.5 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Championship or bust?

Until he decides to call an end to his extraordinary career, the bottom line for Paul is to win an NBA Championship. While it is uncharted territory for Paul to potentially come off the bench, he isn’t naive to any necessary sacrifices to win it all. The quicker Golden State establishes its role for Paul, the better off everyone will be.

Paul would thrive as a second-unit stabilizer, instantly igniting a Warriors bench that could use a boost. As far as closing games, it will generally depend on the matchup. If Golden State elects to go small, Paul should get the nod. If not, then anyone (not named Steph or Draymond) could alternate with him. Paul’s able to dictate and control action in any situation he’s part of. Now, there will be times he will need to defer ball-handling responsibilities to Steph or Draymond and spot up: whatever the situation calls for to get a victory.

Winning means everything Paul, a surefire hall of fame and legend of the game. If his on-court production is in line with his belief in Golden State’s system and plan, 2023-24 could be the season he finally gets over the hump.

