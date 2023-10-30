Highlights After signing a max deal, LaMelo Ball aims to lead the Hornets to their first playoff appearance in 2023-24 as their franchise player.

LaMelo's style of play is exciting to watch, with his strong ability to set up teammates and generate easy scores in transition.

LaMelo's availability and ability to stay healthy will be a determining factor in whether the Hornets can secure a playoff spot in 2024.

After signing a max deal to remain with the Charlotte Hornets this offseason, All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball aims to make his first playoff appearance in 2023-24. With the new distinction as "franchise player," can LaMelo stay healthy and lead Charlotte to a postseason trip next season?

Ball has looked the part of a number-one playmaker since he was drafted second overall by the Hornets in 2020. A long-term, high-level prospect, LaMelo, along with brothers LiAngelo Ball and Lonzo Ball, molded his game amid incredible attention and, subsequently, expectations as an amateur. His unconventional path to the NBA featured a league (JBA) his father, LaVar Ball, created, playing high school ball, and the Australian National Basketball League.

All of his experiences shaped his character, confidence, and an instinctively impressive style of play that is prominent today. From the moment he stepped on an NBA floor, LaMelo's poise and belief he belongs among the game's elite talent, translated to the player we see today. He quickly assimilated as Charlotte's best player, even as a rookie. LaMelo captured Rookie of the Year in 2021 and was selected to his first All-Star game the following season. At 20 years old, LaMelo became the fourth-youngest player to ever play in the "mid-season classic."

LaMelo's style and availability

On the court, LaMelo is one of the NBA's most exciting decision-makers to watch, especially in the open court. He leans on a variety of crossovers, step-backs, and floaters to get his own shots offensively, but his forte is setting up teammates. Over his brief, but productive, three-year career, LaMelo's averaged 7.3 assists per game. He thrives in an uptempo setting, preferring to kickstart the break and find easy scores in transition. Ball's a master at advancing the action and generating buckets early in the shot clock.

Whether in the open court or the half court, LaMelo has a few different options to dish to for buckets. Second-year center Mark Williams figures to become one of Ball's main pick-and-roll partners in 2023-24, so expect plenty of lob passes after the defense breaks down and converges on the star guard's penetration down the lane.

LaMelo Ball - NBA Career Statistics (2020-Present) Points 19.4 Rebounds 6.4 Assists 7.4 Field goal % 42.4 3-point field goal % 37.7

If Williams is covered as a roll man, LaMelo has the luxury of kicking it out to shooters like Terry Rozier III, PJ Washington, Gordon Hayward, and Brandon Miller. Miller, the second overall pick in this past NBA Draft, is an excellent perimeter player for LaMelo to build a strong relationship with. At 6-foot-9, Miller is a strong catch-and-shoot threat and has the ability to create space with his isolation moves as well.

The only drawback for LaMelo, however, has been an inability to stay consistently healthy for an extended period. In his first campaign, he won Rookie of the Year despite playing in 51 games and coming off the bench in 31 of those appearances. In year two, he upped his averages from 15.7 points per game to 20.1 points per game while playing (and starting) in 75 contests.

In 2022-23, LaMelo's production continued to trend in the right direction. His volume from three-point land rose to almost 11 threes taken per night, and he averaged a career-high in both points (23.3) and assists (8.4). The only problem? He was limited to just 36 games. With LaMelo out of the lineup for over half of the team's games, Charlotte's record plummeted to 27-55, good for 14th in the Eastern Conference.

Ball's 2023-24 season outlook

If Ball can play upwards of 70-plus games, expect Charlotte's floor general to both return to the All-Star game and keep the Hornets in the conversation for a Play-In spot. While a lot of teams will jockey for one of the last two Eastern Conference playoff spots in 2024, Charlotte's experience and continuity with players like Ball, Hayward, Rozier III, and Washington is an advantage.

During LaMelo's first two seasons in the league, Charlotte made the Play-In tournament both times. Though they fell short of a postseason berth both times, a motivated and healthy LaMelo Ball could vault them over the top in 2024.

After inking a five-year, $260 million max contract to remain as the face of the franchise, Ball's in line for another career season if he's able to stay on the floor. With a reinvigorated roster, a 25-point, 10-assist average is not out of reach for LaMelo.

