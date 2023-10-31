Highlights Explosive rookie Scoot Henderson is the new franchise point guard for the Portland Trail Blazers, replacing Damian Lillard.

Despite a less-than-glamorous start, there is optimism that Henderson has the talent to meet high expectations.

Henderson's skills as an explosive lead guard and dynamic playmaker make him a strong candidate for Rookie of the Year, especially if the Blazers perform well.

There's a new franchise player for the Portland Trail Blazers. Explosive rookie point guard Scoot Henderson will take over a spot previously occupied by Blazers legend Damian Lillard. Henderson enters the NBA with the experience of playing against professional players as a member of the G League Ignite the previous two years.

Henderson came into the NBA as the next superstar point guard, capable of making jaw-dropping plays and running an offense on a nightly basis. While his start has been less than glamorous, there is great optimism in Portland, and around the league, that Scoot has what it takes to meet the lofty expectations set for him.

With jaw-dropping athleticism and a confident command of the point guard spot, what's in store for Henderson's first NBA season?

New franchise point guard in Portland

After 11 seasons as a Portland Trail Blazer, seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard was dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks in October 2023. Though it was long-rumored Lillard and Portland would part ways, the move signaled a massive shift in the team's immediate, and long-term, future. Lillard was a staple of Blazers basketball for over a decade. It wasn't an easy trade for either side to complete, but it is a necessary direction moving forward.

This past June, Portland spent its third overall pick on former G League Ignite star Scoot Henderson. At the time, many people believed that selecting Scoot meant the writing was on the wall: Scoot would take over for Lillard sooner or later. But once the trade was finally completed prior to the start of training camp, Henderson was instantly viewed as both the "future of the franchise" and a front-runner for the 2024 Rookie of the Year. His undeniable skills as a modern-day, lead guard give Blazers fans lots of reasons for excitement.

Scoot Henderson's skills

If you were to read a scouting report of Scoot Henderson's game entering the NBA Draft, a few key bullet points would stick out:

• Explosive lead guard with the ability to change speeds effectively

• Dynamic playmaker, can run on offense in the open court, but also makes correct reads in the pick-and-roll

• Intense competitor with great leadership qualities

Despite the differences in their jump shots entering the league, the scouting reports for Henderson and Lillard read pretty similarly. Most notably, both guards embodied the sort of leadership qualities that are conducive to longevity at the position. Henderson's game is very mature for a prospect with his incredible level of athleticism. While his jump shot is still in development from downtown, Henderson doesn't shy away from pulling up for midrange jumpers if the defense drops down after a screen is set.

His willingness to take those shots makes him even more dangerous as a scorer. The moment either option is taken away, he's able to burst down the lane for an easy score at the rim.

Surrounding talent

While the Trail Blazers might not field a team capable of making the postseason in 2023-24, they still feature a solid combination of young, up-and-coming talent and established veterans. Henderson will likely start alongside high-scoring shooting guard Anfernee Simons, defensive ace Matisse Thybulle, talented two-way forward Jerami Grant, and former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton. Ayton, who was acquired by Portland in a deal involving former starting center Jusuf Nurkić, is Henderson's most intriguing teammate in the starting five.

The pick-and-roll possibilities between Henderson and Ayton are multidimensional. Ayton's a talented finisher in the lane, but also possesses the skill to knock down jumpers and create space for driving lanes. Expect the pair to establish chemistry early on, especially at the outset of most games. Henderson will also make life easier for backcourt mate, Simons, who averaged a career-best 21.1 points per game in 2022-23. Henderson's ability to drive and kick will boost Simons's chances for cleaner looks, particularly from three-point distance.

With all the minutes and responsibility Henderson has in 2023-24, look for him to easily challenge for the Rookie of the Year award. His talent is undeniable and, historically, talented lead guards have done well as Rookie of Year candidates. From Derrick Rose (2009), Kyrie Irving (2012), and Damian Lillard (2013), to Ja Morant (2021) and LaMelo Ball (2022), dynamic points are always in the mix.

Scoot Henderson - 2023-24 NBA Statistics 4 GP Points 8.3 Rebounds 2.8 Assists 4.0 Turnovers 4.3 Field goal % 33.3

Though Henderson faces stiff competition from San Antonio Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, his chances will improve if Portland wins more games than expected. If Henderson can maintain averages of 15-17 points and 5-6 assists per game, he's in an excellent position to take home the award.

