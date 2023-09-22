Highlights Trae Young's individual success has been impressive, but can he lead the Atlanta Hawks to contention in the Eastern Conference?

The Hawks have struggled with consistency, but the addition of Dejounte Murray aims to ease pressure on Young and improve their performance.

Young needs to continue establishing relationships with his teammates and return to his high level of volume and productivity to elevate the Hawks' chances of success.

Trae Young has had a lot of individual success since entering the NBA as the fifth overall pick in 2018. Not many young point guards have been given the reins to a franchise from Day 1 quite like Young has.

Now heading into his sixth season in the league, can he realistically lead the Atlanta Hawks to contention in the Eastern Conference?

Trae Young’s career arc

In the 2020-21 season, Young's Hawks made an improbable run to the Eastern Conference finals, losing to the eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. Following years of drafting young, supporting pieces, everything finally began to click in Atlanta. Young was buoyed by the addition of Bogdan Bogdanovic, along with bigs John Collins and Clint Capela reprising their familiar roles up front. The Hawks won Game 1 of the ECF against the Bucks on the heels of a 48-point performance from Young. And while they eventually fell to Milwaukee in six games, Atlanta was pegged as a budding contender for the following season.

The Hawks, however, just couldn't find consistency - a theme that continues to haunt the franchise. Young was an All-Star starter and made the All-NBA Third team in 2022, but the squad stumbled into a play-in berth before losing to the Miami Heat in Round 1.

Searching for a second star to pair with the diminutive star, Atlanta made a move for San Antonio Spurs All-Star gaurd Dejounte Murray in the following offseason. Murray isn't the most natural fit with Young, though they showed some flashes of brilliance as a playmaking pair. But similar to 2021-22, Atlanta just looked, and played, like the definition of a mediocre team. They floundered to a 41-41 record and another first round exit.

Splitting responsibility

The Hawks acquired Murray to take pressure off Young on both ends of the floor. Murray’s shot creation and defensive prowess complement Young pretty well on most nights. On other nights, however, the balance is just a little off. Young might defer a bit too much, especially when it comes to setting up others. Murray isn’t a natural spot-up shooter, so there are not a ton of easy setups as a backcourt duo.

Young’s usage has gone down since Murray's arrival, but his engagement as a lead playmaker is important to Atlanta’s prospects moving forward. He needs to continue establishing relationships with bigs like Capela, Onyeka Okongwu & Jalen Johnson heading into next season. The Hawks can’t afford for their production to gradually decrease, similar to Collins’ final two years before he was traded to the Utah Jazz this summer. Young needs to return to the same level of volume and high productivity that saw him lead the league in both points and assists in 2022.

2022-23 NBA statistics Trae Young Points per game 26.2 Assists per game 10.2 Rebounds per game 3.0 Field goal % 42.9 3-point field goal % 33.5

His stats haven’t dropped off by any stretch, but he’s really set the bar high in terms of what he’s personally capable of. Even though Atlanta was bounced by Boston in the first round in the postseason, Young had a memorable game-winner in the series and helped push his team to the brink. If that sort of fight and spirit leads to more wins, and possibly, home-court advantage in the East, it’s not crazy to say Young can enter the MVP conversation.

Surrounding assets

The biggest move of Atlanta's offseason was trading five-year starter John Collins to the Utah Jazz. After a down year statistically, it was expected that the Hawks would move on from Collins. In addition, rising forwards like Okongwu and Johnson are primed to take his spot in the rotation. On paper, it's a toss-up for whether the Hawks return a better roster than in 2023 or not. But the main thing is, can Young's leadership, plus internal improvement, produce more wins?

Even without Collins in the fold, continuity should play into Atlanta's favor. Coach Quin Snyder, who took over for Nate McMillan back in February, will have a full season at the helm. The same goes for swingman Saddiq Bey, who was acquired at the trade deadline. Atlanta has a nice mixture of young vets that are still developing. Bey, Okongwu, Johnson, and AJ Griffin should all play larger roles next season.

Trae Young's season outlook

Atlanta's 2023-24 season hinges on Young's ability to tap into his full potential as one of the game's most outstanding offensive talents. He makes it look easy, but as the team's leader, he has to get the most out of key players like Murray, Bogdanovic, and DeAndre Hunter, as well as up-and-comers like Okongwu & Johnson.

In 2019-20, Young averaged a career-best 29.3 points per game and 9.3 assists per game. For Atlanta to claim a top-four spot in the East, expect Young to target those numbers once again. From feeling slighted by NBA coaches to being snubbed by Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, look for Young to come out with a bit of a vendetta throughout the upcoming season.

A return to the All-Star game feels like a lock, and if Young approaches All-NBA territory again, Atlanta has an outside shot to make a run in 2023-24.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.