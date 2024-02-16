Highlights Kyle Lowry, a Philadelphia native, has returned home to play for the 76ers after a successful 18-year career playing for various teams.

Lowry will reunite with head coach Nick Nurse, who he had great success with during their time together in Toronto.

While Lowry's role may not be a significant one initially, his experience and leadership could become crucial during the postseason if the Sixers remain competitive and Embiid returns to full health.

The Philadelphia 76ers signed veteran guard and 2019 NBA Champion Kyle Lowry on Tuesday. Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced the one-year, $2.8 million deal, which reunites him with the point guard for the first time since their time with the Houston Rockets between 2009-2012.

The move comes after Lowry was traded to the Charlotte Hornets from the Miami Heat last week before he was bought out by the rebuilding organization. Soon after the trade, former Hornets president Mitch Kupchak left the franchise, making bagging Lowry his final chess move.

Lowry is finally back home in Philadelphia

He had previously expressed interest in returning home

Though he has never donned a Sixers jersey during his long and illustrious career, the now 37-year-old Lowry has history in the City of Brotherly Love. The North Philadelphia native came of age at Cardinal Dougherty High School in the city, before spending two years at Villanova University, who have since etched his name into Wildcat lore by retiring his #1 jersey. His two-year stint on campus earned him a spot in the 2006 NBA Draft, where he was selected with the 24th overall pick.

Kyle Lowry - Villanova Wildcats GP PPG APG SPG 2004-2005 24 7.5 2 1.3 2005-2006 33 11 3.7 2.3

The move offers the six-time All-Star a welcome homecoming, after a successful 18-year career playing in Memphis, Houston, Toronto, and Miami. Lowry had his eye on a Philly return, which became clear once the Sixers moved on from Patrick Beverley at the trade deadline. Though rumors were already flying, he confirmed the news himself via social media, posting a hype video, which included college and high school highlights.

Lowry will have a reunion with Nick Nurse

Nurse had coached Lowry for several seasons in Toronto

As well as Morey, Lowry will get the chance to work with head coach Nick Nurse again. The duo found great success together back in Toronto when the Raptors made an impressive run at the NBA title. During the physical peak of his career, Nurse effectively optimized Lowry's impact during their time together.

Kyle Lowry – Stats Under Nick Nurse vs. Career GP PPG APG RPG Coached by Nurse 169 16.8 7.9 5 Career 1,115 14.3 6.1 3.5

Familiar with what Lowry can bring to a team, Nurse is clearly assured that he has a safe pair of hands to rely on, as he brings leadership, toughness and composure to an already competitive team. As somebody who has worked closely with 'G.R.O.A.T', Nurse outlined what he expects from Lowry.

“A lot of playoff experience. He gives us another ball-handler, backup point guard, whatever, second point guard, whatever you want to say with that, so we got some three-point shooting, obviously, and got some very good defensive knowledge. Especially team defense and schematically and stuff like that. Nobody competes like that guy. I haven't had a player in my entire coaching career that competes like that guy, so that's the highest compliment I can give him."

Lowry had seen his role in Miami reduced

He was in the final year of a three-year deal

Lowry has played 37 games for the Miami Heat during an up-and-down season this year. He has averaged eight points per game and shot at 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. However, when the opportunity arose to pursue a younger alternative in Terry Rozier, Miami was willing to part with the veteran.

Kyle Lowry – Miami Heat Year-to-Year Stats GP MPG FGA FG% 2021-2022 63 33.9 10 44 2022-2023 55 31.2 8.8 40.4 2023-2024 37 28 6.5 42.6

His output and role had gradually lessened during his three-year stint in the 305, but Lowry was certainly able to achieve plenty during his time there. He recorded a double-double in a Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics during 2022’s Eastern Conference Finals and experienced a second trip to the NBA Finals in 2023, where Miami was overcome by the Denver Nuggets.

Hamstring injuries and other setbacks arose, but Heat fans will remember Lowry as a valuable contributor during an exciting period for the team.

Evaluating Lowry's fit in Philadelphia

Will he play a major role with the 76ers?

Though fans were optimistic about a revenge game against the Heat on Thursday, it has been reported that Lowry will not make his hometown debut until after this weekend’s All-Star break. The team is anticipating his first appearance against the New York Knicks next Friday. But what version of Lowry can they expect?

What the fan base should not hold their breath for, is a typically significant, franchise-leading role for the local star. Generally, veterans who are bought out don’t feature all that regularly, unless there are unexpected depth issues in their new team. The Sixers don’t face those issues, so it’s probable that Lowry won’t start and will likely come off the bench to add stability and play-making.

Lowry's big-game experience certainly cannot be questioned; the floor general has participated in ten postseason runs, appearing in 130 playoff games and averaging 33 minutes played. Those stats are a positive sign for the Sixers, who still have NBA aspirations. Lowry has a track record of coming up big when it matters, so don’t be surprised if his role is increased when the postseason comes around. If Joel Embiid returns to full health, the Sixers always have an outside chance of competing, so extra leadership and experience will be pivotal.