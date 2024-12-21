Tottenham Hotspur reportedly promised Archie Gray the desired game time he's been handed this season to see off competition from Manchester City and Liverpool for his signature, according to The Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel.

Since arriving from Leeds United in the summer, the English youngster has made an eye-catching start to life at Spurs.

Gray, 18, joined the Lilywhites in a £30 million deal, with defender Joe Rodon heading in the opposite direction for around £10 million. He was among English football's hottest commodities amid a meteoric rise at Elland Road.

City and Liverpool joined Tottenham in the race to sign Gray. Pep Guardiola's Cityzens held talks with the Durham-born defender over a potential move to the Etihad.

Yet, Spurs prevailed after promising the eight-cap England U21 international immediate first-team football, and the North Londoners have stuck to their word. They were willing to fast-track Gray into Postecoglou's senior team, while City's stance was that the player would arrive as a development talent.

Gray has displayed his incredible versatility with the Lilywhites that City are currently crying out for. He's played across Posteoglou's defence and in defensive and central midfield in 18 outings across competitions.

Tottenham's Faith In Gray Has Paid Dividends

The English starlet looks set to become a superstar

Gray's adaptability has been remarkable given his age and he's on the right track towards a potential run in the England senior team. He debuted for the national team's under-21s in March under Lee Carsley while he was making a name for himself at Leeds.

Tottenham have a history of signing youth talent who quickly establish themselves as first-team regulars. Dele Alli arrived at Spurs from MK Dons aged 18 and broke into the senior team around a year into his spell with the Lilywhites.

Archie Gray Premier League Statistics 24-25 Appearances Tackles Per Game Balls Recovered Per Game Ground Duels Won Interceptions Per Game 9 0.7 1.2 1.3 (57%) 0.2

Gray is similarly viewed in high regard and English journalist Henry Winter thinks he's the 'future of the club' but also a player who is helping in the present. City may rue missing out on the teenager as they have injury problems of their own at the Etihad. The son of former Leeds striker Andy Gray could be vital as Spurs look to finish in the top four.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 21/12/2024.