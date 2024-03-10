Highlights New England Patriots choose to part ways with Mac Jones in trade to Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Patriots will now seek a new QB in the upcoming draft, with their No. 3 position allowing for a choice among top prospects like Jayden Daniels.

Under new head coach Jerod Mayo, the Patriots will set their sights on rebuilding the team in the post-Bill Belichick era.

Heading into the offseason, there was a sense the New England Patriots would look to move on from quarterback Mac Jones after a string of lackluster seasons following his Pro Bowl-caliber rookie campaign.

Jones drew the short end of the stick for a Patriots coaching staff that featured a revolving door of offensive coordinators in his young career, and New England will now look to a new era of football with a new coach, staff, and quarterback.

It was reported Sunday morning that the Patriots have agreed to trade Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a late-round draft pick.

During his run in New England, Jones threw for 8,918 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions, making one Pro Bowl back in 2021 as a rookie. With the Jaguars, Jones will back up the first overall pick from his draft class, Trevor Lawrence.

As the now-former Patriots QB gears up for a fresh start in Jacksonville, here's what the Mac Jones trade means for New England as the offseason rolls on.

Related Three Players Who Could Replace Fletcher Cox in Philadelphia The Eagles need someone who can handle a significant leadership role in addition to defensive responsibilities. Here are three candidates.

Patriots Set to Make Second Run at Replacing Tom Brady

New England could look to the NFL draft to fill need at quarterback with loaded class

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

As it stands, the Patriots currently hold the third overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft and will have their pick at a number of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft, but could also find themselves moving up for the likes of USC's Caleb Williams or North Carolina's Drake Maye.

New England could also elect to stay put at No. 3, where quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy will most likely be available. Most mock drafts currently slate the Patriots to select Daniels from LSU, a pick that would give them a dynamic athlete at the quarterback spot.

In his Heisman Trophy campaign in 2023, Daniels rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns, giving New England running ability at the quarterback position they haven't had in the past. The California native led the Tigers to a 10-3 record in 2023, throwing for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

The Patriots could also look to free agency for quarterbacks, but this is an unlikely route given New England's position in the draft. With the talent on the board, the Pats could land the next great quarterback in Foxborough.

Starting Fresh in Foxborough

Jones is the last piece to go as a new era starts in New England

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots are set to begin a new era under new head coach Jerod Mayo. New England fired both coordinators under Bill Belichick before electing to part ways with the longtime head coach as well.

Under Mayo, New England is set to begin a rebuild that will feature a new quarterback following the Jones trade, allowing the Patriots to start fresh following the days of Brady and Belichick.

Jones offered some promise and youth to Mayo and the coaching staff, but the team ultimately decided its best bet was to move on.

New England has some solid pieces in place, including Rhamondre Stevenson, Demario Douglas, and Christian Gonzalez. Mayo and the Patriots will look to the draft and free agency to build around their existing talent while bringing in a young quarterback to develop within their system to set them up for future success.

Bailey Zappe remains on the roster but will likely be the backup for whomever the team brings in to replace Jones.

With Mac Jones and Bill Belichick gone, the Patriots look to begin their next era of greatness with a new coach and quarterback to lead the way.

All stats courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise.