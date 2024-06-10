Highlights The Jacksonville Jaguars failed to meet expectations in 2023, in part thanks to QB Trevor Lawrence's lackluster performance.

Lawrence is rumored to be seeking over $50 million/year on his next contract, though concerns remain about the team's performance under his stewardship of the offense.

Will Lawrence become the sixth QB to pass that threshold? Does his performance deserve such an onerous contract?

2023 was supposed to be the year the Jacksonville Jaguars announced themselves to the NFL world as Super Bowl contenders. Instead, they flamed out in the second half of the regular season and missed the NFL Playoffs entirely.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence played okay, but his performance was a far cry from his sophomore season explosion in 2022, when he finished seventh in NFL MVP voting.

On the heels of reports that Lawrence will seek more than $50 million per year on his next contract, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson expressed confidence that the front office will take care of business and re-sign the franchise quarterback:

"I think it's part of the business. I know that [Jaguars GM] Trent [Baalke] and [Lawrence's] agent, they've continued to talk and will talk, and they're working hard and tirelessly. I've just got to coach Trevor and coach football, and hopefully it gets done, and it will."

Lawrence originally signed a 4-year, $36.7 million contract with the Jaguars after they selected him No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Clemson. Jacksonville exercised the fifth-year option on Lawrence's contract in April 2024, which will pay him $25.6 million in 2025.

If Lawrence exceeds the $50 million per year threshold on his next deal, he'd become the sixth quarterback (and sixth player overall in NFL history) to do so. The current high-water mark is the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, who is making $55 million on the five-year deal he signed last offseason.

What Will Lawrence Actually Get?

The former No. 1 overall pick only has one great season on his résumé

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Through the first 12 weeks of last season, the Jaguars were 8-3 with a sizable lead in the division. They were even in a solid position to compete for the AFC's top seed before the playoffs. From there, though, the collapse ensued.

Lawrence spent the rest of the year dealing with various injuries as the team suffered some heartbreakingly close losses. The Jaguars imploded down the stretch, going just 1-5 over their final six games, ceding the division to the Houston Texans and completely missing out on the postseason.

The coaching staff, headlined by Pederson, is on the hot seat after grossly mismanaging a talented roster. Defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and other assistant coaches were relieved of their duties at the end of the season, but only after the defense collapsed down the stretch. Pederson, who was hired to help Lawrence grow after the signal caller had a dismal rookie season under Urban Meyer, saw his franchise quarterback regress in 2023 after a breakout sophomore season.

Trevor Lawrence, Career Stats Stat 2021 2022 2023 Games 17 17 16 Record 3-14 9-8 8-8 Completion % 59.6 66.3 65.6 Yards 3,641 4,113 4,016 Touchdowns 12 25 21 Interceptions 17 8 14 Passer Rating 71.9 95.2 88.5

Lawrence wasn't great last season, as he saw his interception rate (2.5% in 2023) spike and completion percentage drop, though his yards per attempt (7.1) were a career-high, and he was still among the top 10 in the league in passing yards despite playing the last month of the season with various injuries. He was also the team's highest rated offensive player last season, according to PFF, finishing with a 79.7 grade.

The Jaguars really have no other choice than to pay Lawrence top dollar, as his tape remains far more promising than his stats. There are few signal callers in the league that possess the Clemson alum's prodigious talents, and resetting again at the game's most important position sounds like nightmare fuel for an organization that has been struggling to find a franchise quarterback for nearly its entire existence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When Lawrence was named as an alternate to the 2023 Pro Bowl following the 2022 season, he became the first Jaguars quarterback to earn Pro Bowl honors since David Garrard in 2009.

Assuming the team does get a deal done, Jared Goff's recent extension with the Detroit Lions feels like a solid place to start.

Goff has been a lot better than Lawrence since the latter came into the league, though he's also been surrounded by more premier talent and a single coaching regime. The difference in age (Goff is 29, Lawrence is 24) could be enough to bridge the gap between their performance and get Lawrence the contract he's looking for.

Highest Paid Quarterbacks in the NFL, By AAV Rank Player Age At Signing Average Annual Value Guarantees 1 Joe Burrow 26 $55 million $219 million 2 Jared Goff 29 $53 million $170 million 3 Justin Herbert 25 $52.5 million $218.7 million 4 Lamar Jackson 26 $52 million $185 million 5 Jalen Hurts 24 $51 million $179.3 million

Of all the quarterbacks to cross the $50 million threshold, only Justin Herbert has never been to a Conference Championship game, and three of the five have made a Super Bowl (though none have won it yet).

Lawrence's best finish was in 2022 when he brought the Jaguars to the Divisional Round (after a ridiculous comeback against Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round), but he hasn't shown the ceiling of a championship-caliber quarterback.

Thus, the Jaguars face a conundrum. They could pay Lawrence commensurate with the top of the market and hope his talent eventually becomes worth the money, or they could lowball him and hope he's willing to play ball in contract negotiations (while risking souring their relationship with him).

Either way, Lawrence will be on the Jaguars for years to come. Odds are, he'll join that list above as one of a select few to earn nine figures bi-annually in the NFL. If that happens, the onus will fall on Jacksonville to build a championship level roster with a huge chunk of cap space dedicated to a quarterback who may never be more than "pretty good".

Source: Eric Edholm (NFL.com)

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.