The boxing world was glued to their screens on Saturday night as Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk locked horns for a second time. Following all the ringside judges scoring the bout 116-112 in favour of Usyk, there have been question marks over the scoring.

Fury, probably unsurprisingly, believes he won the fight, but he's not alone in thinking that either. In a recent video that showed the Gypsy King walking back to his locker room following his defeat, he could be heard clearly: “Robbed there! F*** them! I swear to god, I thought I won it, by at least three rounds.”

Tyson Fury Was Warned About Fight Status

His corner told him the 12th round was vital

Despite Fury's confident claim, the Brit was warned going into the last round that the fight was in fact “close”. Fury’s head trainer SugarHill Steward sat his fighter down and barked: “There ain't no tomorrow, you hear me? It's now. The fight is too f***** close, you need to take this motherf*****. You've got to keep your legs f****** moving.”

Fury can be seen in the video nodding as he took the words of advice from his head trainer. The advice from his corner clearly resounded with the former champion, as he went on to throw the joint most punches thrown by either fighter during the final round. However, it wasn't enough for the Brit, who had clearly left it too late in the eyes of the judges.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 Punch Stats

Punch stats prove Usyk's dominance

Fury threw 86 more punches than Usyk, according to CompuBox. Despite throwing more punches, it was the Ukrainian who landed 35 more punches in the fight. An interesting stat from CompuBox is that in the final round, Fury threw 31 power punches. Only in rounds 9 and 10 had he thrown more. That tells us that the Gypsy King knew he needed a knockdown or a knockout. Despite being the seemingly busier boxer, only 28% of Fury’s punches landed, which is a massive shortcoming compared to the 42% landed by Usyk.

The fact Fury’s team told him to not let the fight go to the scorecards indicates they weren’t 100% confident in the outcome, hence why they wanted him to finish the fight in the 12th.