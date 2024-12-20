Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury refused to give much away during the final pre-fight press conference for their much-anticipated world heavyweight title rematch on Saturday night, but tensions boiled over as they went head-to-head during a final face-off that seemed at one point like it was destined to last all night.

The two rivals glared at each other for almost 12 minutes, with few brave enough to try and step in between the dup ahead of the biggest fight of their respective professional careers. To his credit, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman was one of the first people to try and convince them to part ways.

It didn't work, though, and the situation became more and more tense with each passing moment. It seemed inevitable that sparks were going to fly once the silence between the two men was broken.

Every Word Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk Said During Spine-Tingling Face-Off

'The Gypsy King' was raging by the time he left the stage

Fury bellowed: "He’s getting f*****, I was 50 percent last time, you were the best you've ever been - and you still couldn't do s***.

"You couldn't do f*** all. Don't you be afraid you rabbit looking f*****. I won't leave you alone. You ugly little b******. I'm butchering you. You are going to wake up in the hospital you clown. You got a gift decision you clown. I'm the man, I'm the f****** champion. You ugly rat b******. You are a rat. I'll beat you seven days a week."

Usyk, as usual, was very calm in comparison to his opponent, self-assuredly telling his foe: "Do not be afraid. I will not leave you alone!"

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's pro boxing records (as of 20/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

The pair were face-to-face for an astounding 11 minutes and 26 seconds before the eruption of swearing and taunts shared between the two boxing behemoths. Although he was the aggressor for much of the exchange, it was Fury who ultimately stepped away first, but not before firing a final x-rated rant in Usyk's direction, threatening to end his career on Saturday night.

“[You'll be] Retired. You f****** bum. You f****** rat!"

Fury, who was visibly sweating, had to be restrained by his security towards the end of the insult-throwing match. He was then escorted from the stage. Usyk, on the other hand, kept his composure following the confrontation and confidently fist-bumped towards the crowd as they chanted his name.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury has had three rematches in his career - and has won them all by stoppage.

Usyk took the first fight between the pair back in May via split decision and will be aiming to do the same again at Kingdom Arena on Saturday night. Before they meet in the ring for the unified heavyweight championship, though, Usyk and Fury will meet again at Friday's weigh-in. Expect further fireworks between the two best heavyweights in the world at that engagement.