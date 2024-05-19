Highlights Fury and Usyk showed mutual respect to one another after their 12-round epic in Riyadh.

Usyk revealed he had been preparing to fight Fury since 2007.

The pair even made plans to share a drink after the fight.

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury pushed each other to the limit on Saturday night in a gripping undisputed world heavyweight title fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After 12 pulsating rounds of action, though, it was the Ukrainian who got the verdict on the judges' scorecards to become the first man to hold every major belt in the heavyweight division since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

Fury was bossing the fight as the bell rang to signal the end of the sixth round. However, just three rounds later, the fight shifted dramatically as Usyk floored his opponent following a vicious barrage of shots. The Morecambe man would survive to see the end of the ninth round, but only because he was saved by the bell.

From that point on, it was seemingly anybody's fight. Fury rallied well after being in desperate trouble, but Usyk ultimately secured all the gold with a split decision win via scores of 115-112, 113-114, and 114-113.

The Gypsy King caused a stir with his post-fight interview after the decision was read out by ring announcer Michael Buffer. However, before, the result was known, Fury and Usyk embraced and shared a few words after delivering a contest that more than lived up to the pre-fight hype.

What Fury and Usyk Said to Each Other After Their Fight

It was nothing but respect between the pair immediately after the final bell

The exchange couldn't be heard clearly on the live broadcast, but TNT Sports have now released full unedited footage of Fury and Usyk's conversation. Full of praise for his opponent, the Brit spoke first:

"Good work Oleksandr. You're a strong man and a very good boxer. Very good, my brother. In Christ."

Usyk responded with some respectful words of his own for the now-former WBC Champion, revealing just how long he had been waiting to fight him. "Listen, I started preparing for you when you were boxing in 2008, European champion," [Usyk was likely referencing Fury's 2007 EU Junior Championship win]. Fury replied: "Thank you my brother, you're a very good boxer. I love it, I love it, good moves."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is the only fighter to ever become undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era.

"I'm very proud. We're a friendly... family. My son said: "Hey, Tyson push you," said Usyk, sharing a conversation he'd had with his family moments earlier. Towards the end of the conversation, Fury even suggested he would like to come to Usyk's home country of Ukraine - although he may not be especially welcome there after his post-fight speech.

"I'd like to come to Ukraine with my family and have a holiday with your family and you can come to my house and have a holiday with me," he stated. Usyk seemed to like the idea at the time, replying: "No problem, my friend."

Before they went their separate ways, the pair even made plans to go for a drink after the fight. "My brother, we'll have a beer after this. Alcohol-free," declared Fury. However, that drink may have to have been delayed, as Usyk was taken to hospital straight after the fight to have treatment on a broken jaw.

A rematch between the pair is contractually obligated and slated to take place in mid-October. Given the punishment that both men took on Saturday night, though, that date may well have to be pushed back.