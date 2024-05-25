Highlights Tyson Fury's harsh words towards Anthony Joshua for losing to Oleksandr Usyk have come back to haunt him after his own defeat.

Usyk has solidified himself as a boxing legend by becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion in over 20 years.

The Gypsy King insulted Usyk before their showdown, vowing to bring the belts back to Britain, but ultimately ended up losing the fight.

A resurfaced video from almost two years ago which sees Tyson Fury blasting Anthony Joshua for losing the heavyweight belts to Oleksandr Usyk has left the ‘Gypsy King’ with egg on his face after he himself lost to the Ukrainian last week.

Tyson Fury’s undefeated boxing record came to an end last week as he came up short in one of the biggest boxing fights in recent memory. The colossal bout between Fury and Usyk took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last Saturday (18th of May) and saw the Ukrainian successfully defend his collection of belts, as well as capture Fury’s WBC heavyweight title to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in over 20 years.

The sensational Usyk has now been an undisputed champion in two different weight classes, after he also became the first ever four-belt undisputed cruiserweight champion back in 2018. This latest victory has cemented him as one of, if not the, greatest fighter of his generation.

Usyk Has Now Beaten Fury & Joshua

All three fights have gone to the judges' scorecards, but every time, Usyk has done enough to win

On his road to becoming undisputed heavyweight champion, Usyk beat Anthony Joshua twice to capture the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles from the British fighter. This loss for Joshua upset fellow Brit Tyson Fury, as seen in a resurfaced video posted by the Gypsy King.

Usyk, Fury & AJ's boxing record (as of 25/05/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua Fights 22 36 31 Wins 22 34 28 Losses 0 1 3 Draws 0 1 0

A Reddit user has shared a video from almost two years ago of Fury lambasting ‘AJ’ for losing the belts to Usyk.

Fury's Message to AJ After he Lost to Usyk

In the video, Fury says: “You know what I can’t believe? That AJ has gone and given Ukraine all the heavyweight belts back, after all my hard work of relieving them, you big useless dosser!”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk has now had six fights at heavyweight, winning them all and unifying the division in the process.

In typical Tyson Fury fashion, the former WBC heavyweight champion went on to insult Usyk and claim that he will have to step up to bring the belts back to Great Britain: “You’ve let a little steroid man come up from middleweight and set about you and take all your belts, but it’s going to have to take a real British Lancaster bomber like me to go and relieve the useless little steadhead of the belts and get them back to Britain.

“You’re useless dossers. Honestly, bring him to me, the Gypsy King, bring him to me, and I’ll put him in the place. I’ll relieve him of the belts again.”

After years of rumours, speculation and delays, Fury finally got his wish as he faced Usyk for all the belts. However, the bout against the “little steroid man” did not go down the way the Gypsy King had envisioned. In a closely contested fight, it was Usyk that managed to pull away in the later rounds, most notably in the ninth, which saw the 37-year-old land a series of heavy blows on Fury, which bounced the giant fighter around the ring. In fact, the fight could have arguably ended right there if not for the referee questionably stepping in to give the Brit a standing count as the final seconds of the round ticked by.

But ultimately, Usyk was declared the winner via split decision after a pulsating 12 rounds of action, as Fury suffered the same fate as Anthony Joshua in suffering defeat to the Ukrainian.