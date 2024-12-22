Though Tyson Fury lost to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday, the 21st of December, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, big boxing bouts await him should he continue in the sport.

That's according to Lennox Lewis, a ringside observer for the Usyk vs Fury rematch, who believes Fury can now move straight into a big, all-British bout against Anthony Joshua — perhaps at a soccer venue like the 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Usyk dropped Fury and won a split decision in their first fight in May, before scoring a repeat result, albeit via unanimous decision rather than split, in their more do-over.

What Tyson Fury Should do Next

Fury should fight Anthony Joshua after losing to Oleksandr Usyk