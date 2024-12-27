In the sport of MMA, no prize is more coveted than the UFC championship in any given weight class. To many of the fighters that spill blood, sweat and tears in pursuit of gold inside the Octagon, no price can be put on winning a major title in the world's leading mixed martial arts organisation.

Yet, most things in life have a price tag, including a UFC title. However, the true value of the championship belts isn't something the UFC has officially confirmed. With that said, a former titleholder has previously shared a conversation with CEO Dana White which gives an indication of their worth.

One of the problems in identifying the true worth of a UFC championship belt comes in that the company changed the design of their titles in 2019, leading to confusion over which version of the gold various valuations belong to.

Dana White's Eye-Watering Valuation of the 'Classic' UFC Titles was Leaked by a Former Champ

The modern-day versions are reportedly worth even more

Between 2001 and January 2019, fighters competed for the 'Classic' UFC championship belt, famously held by the likes of Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St. Pierre and Anderson Silva. After that point, top contenders traded blows over the UFC 'Legacy' championship.

Per Sportskeeda, the modern-day UFC championship title is worth $330,000. Measuring 50 inches and weighing 5.5 pounds, the newest incarnation of the gold contains two pounds of precious metals (including a UFC logo made of high-polished gold) and is held together by 16 brass straps.

However, the 'classic' UFC titles were only worth slightly less, at least according to Dana White. Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping revealed that detail during a 2019 episode of his 'Believe You Me' podcast.

'The Count, who was the 185lb champion between June 2016 and November 2017, recalled a chat between himself and former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans in which the value of the original UFC championship belts was discussed.

"Rashad Evans, former champion, has a belt at home. He was having a conversation with Dana White and Dana told him that the old belts, the ones that we have, are worth $300,000 each. That’s what he told Rashad. Mine’s just been gathering dust back there."

The Brit continued: "There’s another one in the other room just gathering dust. If I’d known they were worth $600,000 between them, I might have gotten them insured and then report them stolen… I’m joking. I might at least put them in some kind of case and keep the dust off of them. Rashad swears they’re worth $300,000 apiece. Which, yeah, I was happy, that’s good to know."

Bisping owns two 'classic' championship belts. He gained possession of one after originally winning the middleweight title from Luke Rockhold and was awarded the other by the UFC following his successful October 2016 title defence against Dan Henderson - back when the promotion awarded a new championship for every title defence.