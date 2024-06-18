Highlights Uncle Howdy's new faction, including former Superstars and a rebranded Dexter Lumis, paid tribute to Bray Wyatt's legacy in WWE during their Monday Night Raw debut.

The eerie debut on Raw featuring members of the Firefly Funhouse resonated with fans online, avoiding the missteps of past faction debuts.

Subtle nods to Bray Wyatt, like the "Bray" glove worn by Bo Dallas, showcased the love and respect this new group has for the late WWE Superstar.

After months of QR codes and speculation, a new group debuted in WWE, and it was a debut that got everyone talking. Uncle Howdy, once known as Bo Dallas, brought forward his group of four Superstars, as his new faction took over the main event of Raw, with many fans noticing a touching tribute that is sure to pull on your heartstrings once you see it.

With another edition of WWE's flagship show, Monday Night Raw, in the books, the return of Seth Rollins and the memorable debut of a new group has reinforced to the WWE Universe just exactly why you should tune into the weekly programme.

Uncle Howdy's New Stable

Bo Dallas was joined by Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan

As revealed by the faction themselves last week, this past Raw played host to the debut of Uncle Howdy's new group. Alongside former WWE Raw Women's Champion, Nikki Cross, the newly debuting Joe Gacy, a repackaged Dexter Lumis, and the returning Erick Rowan, it is a typecast group of five, dubbed by fans the Wyatt Six, that will be bringing a new spooky, but not corny presentation to the WWE.

The group, all representing a member of the Firefly Funhouse, seem to be a living embodiment of the mind of Bray Wyatt, the former WWE Superstar who sadly passed away last year. The Firefly Funhouse was Wyatt's world where he created friends that reflected parts of his career, and now those friends are being portrayed by Bo Dallas and four more Superstars, as the WWE makes a conscious effort to keep the work of Wyatt alive.

A group clearly paying homage to Wyatt, it wasn't the only reference last night that would have fans thinking of him. Having been given the main event spot, they had to make sure the debut didn't fall by the wayside and get mocked, like Retribution's debut in 2020, and taking into account the reaction from social media, it is safe to say the debut was a success.

Subtle Tributes to Bray Wyatt

It was a segment that was littered with references, the first being The Fiend's music being played just before the eerie piano kicked in, a sound that would serenade the debut. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed a more subtle bit of homage, and that was on the glove of Uncle Howdy.

Uncle Howdy, being portrayed by Bo Dallas, the real life brother of Bray Wyatt, debuted in 2022, but due to Wyatt's sudden illness and untimely death, he hadn't been seen since. Now, running his own faction, just like Wyatt once did, Dallas made sure to show some love to his brother, as he came out with a glove that had "Bray" over the knuckles, something that reinforces the idea that his group, for all their own personal goals, is truly here to keep the mind and works of Wyatt alive.

It wasn't the last piece of homage of the show, with Erick Rowan paying respects to the late Luke Harper, by having his character have a hammer, something he and Harper did as the Bludgeon Brothers.

A group that appears spooky on the surface, it is clearly a group steeped in love for what came before them.