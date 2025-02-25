In the early hours of the 20th of February 2025, UFC president Dana White took to Instagram Live to announce some huge fights which will be taking place over the next few months. As well as announcing massive title fights such as Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes for the vacant UFC featherweight title and Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title, the UFC boss also confirmed that Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett will fight Michael Chandler in a huge five-round co-main event at UFC 314 in April.

This is a big step-up in competition for the Brit, and if he defeats the lightweight veteran Chandler, who has shared the Octagon with some of the greatest lightweights of all time, he will close in on the top five of the most stacked division in MMA and will have some huge fights ahead of him against some of the biggest names in the sport, with one of them potentially being against 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor.

Paddy Pimblett and Conor McGregor's professional MMA records (as of 20/02/25) Paddy Pimblett Conor McGregor Fights 25 28 Wins 22 22 Losses 3 6

Paddy Pimblett Hopes to Fight Conor McGregor if He Gets Past Michael Chandler at UFC 314

Pimblett believes a fight against McGregor "sounds very tasty"