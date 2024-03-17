Highlights The Minnesota Vikings are on the hunt for their next QB after Cousins' departure.

The Vikings are eyeing top prospects in the 2024 draft to fill the gap.

Key trade partners for Minnesota include the Cardinals, Chargers, and Giants.

Now that Kirk Cousins signed with the Atlanta Falcons, the Minnesota Vikings find themselves in a musical chairs cage match for their next quarterback. The signing of Sam Darnold on a one-year, $10 million deal in no way ends their search for the team’s next play caller.

The Vikings acquired another first-round pick (23rd overall) from the Houston Texans, adding fuel to the fire that Minnesota is angling to take a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here’s why the Vikings will find their QB of the future in the upcoming draft.

Vikings Still Have Needs After Early Wave of Free Agency

It’s all about the quarterback

Minnesota played wife swap with the Texans, interchanging defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Jonathan Greenard. They also brought back WR Brandon Powell, OG Blake Brandel, and DT Jonathan Bullard.

Even with these moves, the team still needs to address positions in the trenches like guard and defensive tackle. They could also use another wide receiver to help take pressure off Justin Jefferson. However, these all pale in comparison to the gaping hole at the hardest position in American sports.

Teams Slotted Ahead of the Vikings in the NFL Draft?

The Vikings' pick will be determined by what happens at the top

Minnesota currently sits at 11 on the NFL Draft board, giving them quite a few teams to leapfrog over in order to draft one of the top QB prospects. Thankfully for the Vikings, not every team needs a QB, giving them a few trade partners to move up to get their man.

Chicago Bears

After trading Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it’s a lock the Chicago Bears are taking Caleb Williams. It would take a king’s ransom and more to take him off their hands. That crosses off one of the top prospects and a potential trade partner off the board.

Caleb Williams' Career Stats Year Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Completion Percentage 2021 1,912 21 4 64.5% 2022 4,537 42 5 66.6% 2023 3,633 30 5 68.6%

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders also desperately need a QB to put on their billboards, with either North Carolina’s Drake Maye or LSU's Jayden Daniels earning the selection here. Thanks to so many QB-starved teams and highly touted prospects, the Vikings' options are quickly disappearing.

New England Patriots

Yet another team is desperate to wash the taste of a failed first-round pick in Mac Jones. The New England Patriots are aching for a QB of the future after years of wallowing failures without Tom Brady. The team reunited with QB Jacoby Brissett during the free agency period, but that doesn't mean New England isn't interested in a quarterback in the draft.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are the first realistic trade partner for the Vikings. Unfortunately, they won’t be the only team calling Arizona to inquire about the fourth overall pick. With Kyler Murray locked up for the foreseeable future, the Cardinals will be looking for a haul of draft picks to fill out the rest of their roster. That is if they don't take advantage of their top-5 pick and snag Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. to provide Murray with a weapon.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have their QB if they can play well enough to keep him. They appear locked into cleaning up their cap sheet for Jim Harbaugh to build his team from the ground up. The Chargers are another team to circle for the Vikings to move up with.

New York Giants

From the outside, the New York Giants certainly could use a quarterback, but they’re likely committed to Daniel Jones, thanks to the massive deal they signed him to before last season. It’s unlikely that they'd invest such a high pick in a quarterback with Jones soaking up so much cap space.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans just signed Mason Rudolph to back up/compete with their second-round pick from 2023, Will Levis. Levis flashed some potential last season, but the Titans have needs up and down the roster. Taking a QB early this year doesn’t make much sense for them.

Atlanta Falcons

As already mentioned, the Falcons just signed Cousins to a massive deal, which takes them out of the QB sweepstakes in the draft.

Chicago Bears

General manager Ryan Poles is smiling like the Cheshire cat with his embarrassment of draft riches and the arrival of a new franchise quarterback. With Williams very likely in the fold, they’ll be looking to fill other positions of need.

New York Jets

The New York Jets made their bed with the most dramatic conspiracy theorist in the NFL. They wouldn’t dare take a quarterback, not only for roster needs, but also because Aaron Rodgers would throw a temper tantrum that Hollywood Stars could take notes on.

Who’s Trading With the Vikings?

The teams most likely to help Minnesota find their QB of the future

Based on the team needs above, the Cardinals, Chargers, Giants, Titans, Falcons, Bears (at No. 9), and the Jets are the most likely trade candidates. Of course, the Vikings won’t be the only team trying to find their QB of the future.

The Denver Broncos will be madly working the phones to get the news of the largest dead cap in history off the front pages. Weirdly, besides Denver and the teams already at the top of the draft, there aren’t many other teams in desperate need of a quarterback.

Essentially, the Commanders, Bears, Patriots, Broncos, and Vikings are circling Williams, Maye, Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr., and Bo Nix.

That may sound like there are enough QBs to go around, but based on the buzz, none of the teams are over the moon about the possibility of spending high first-round picks on anyone not named Williams, Maye, or Daniels.

What Should the Vikings Do?

It all comes down to cravings vs. cost

No fan base wants to go into a season with Darnold as their starting QB. It signals a sad fall of inevitable losses with an early eye on 2025. However, spending a high draft pick on a player who fails only sets your franchise even further behind. In that scenario, you’ve wasted a valuable draft pick but the pressing need at QB remains.

If the Vikings can somehow move up for either Maye (who seems to be falling for silly reasons) or Daniels, it’s worth doing. It would probably cost a boatload, but head coach Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores have proven themselves as top-flight coaches who get the most out of cheaper talent.

That holds true for most positions, but not quarterback, where you need a baller to win. The Bears just showed that even though Fields had promise, he failed to live up to that championship-level ceiling that every organization is after.

If Penix Jr., McCarthy, or Nix falls to them at 23, it’s less of a gamble to take them there. But moving up or drafting one of those guys with the 11th pick feels like a big reach that could come back to haunt them down the road. Weighing their evaluation of the prospects relative to the cost of trading up will ultimately decide the Vikings' future success or lack thereof.

