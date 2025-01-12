Devastated at defeat to Fatima Kline after a women's strawweight fight on Saturday, the 11th of January, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, MMA star Viktoriia Dudakova appeared to turn on one of her coaches after the loss, and was seen on video slapping him across the face.

The strawweight fight was the second bout on the UFC Fight Night event — the MMA market-leading firm's first show of the year, as it restarted its live events business following a four-week hiatus for the holidays and new year period.

It was also one of the most noteworthy of the entire show, despite a thrilling run of finishes on the main card, due to the extraordinary way in which a fighter struck a member of their team.

Victoria Dudakova Seen Slapping Her UFC Coach on Video

