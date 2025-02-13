Virgil van Dijk has now shed light on what he said to referee Michael Oliver after Wednesday night's final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park descended into chaos. Liverpool appeared to have been home and dry after goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah overturned Beto's early opener, but their celebrations were cut short when James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute volley salvaged a dramatic late equaliser for Everton - well beyond the allotted stoppage time.

The thrilling 2-2 draw reached its breaking point at the final whistle. Abdoulaye Doucoure sprinted toward the away end to taunt Liverpool fans, provoking Curtis Jones into a confrontation. As tempers flared and scuffles broke out, both players were sent off, followed by Arne Slot and assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff, who were dismissed after furiously challenging the officials over Tarkowski’s controversial goal, which had been subject to a lengthy VAR review for offside and a potential foul on Ibrahima Konate.

Throughout the match, there was a growing sense that Oliver was struggling to maintain control in what many considered the most significant Premier League fixture of the season so far. Liverpool missed the chance to extend their lead at the top to nine points over Arsenal, and Oliver once again found himself at the centre of controversy after making several contentious decisions.

What Virgil Van Dijk Said To Michael Oliver

The Liverpool captain left no doubts about his feelings

Oliver halted play 29 times for fouls - nine against Everton and 20 against Liverpool - while also issuing four red cards to players and staff, along with two yellow cards for each side. However, the accuracy of those decisions remains a topic of debate, as both sides of Stanley Park have since compiled videos highlighting his dubious calls.

After the final whistle, Van Dijk was among several players seen challenging Oliver over his officiating throughout the match. Stepping in for his manager during post-match media duties, the Liverpool captain revealed exactly what he had said. He explained (see video below):

"I think the ref didn't have the game under control, in my opinion. I said it to him. I don't know what it is, but both teams have to deal with it. Listen, it is what it is. We take a point and move on."

Oliver is regarded as one of the most experienced referees in English football, but both sides of the Merseyside divide are likely to be highly critical of his midweek performance. Everton arguably shouldn’t have been awarded the free-kick that led to Beto’s opener, while Conor Bradley was perhaps fortunate to avoid a second booking after catching Doucoure before being substituted.

The silver lining for Liverpool is that they still hold a comfortable lead at the top of the Premier League. However, with 14 games remaining - including crucial clashes against Arsenal, Manchester City, and Everton’s return trip to Anfield - a seven-point cushion no longer feels entirely secure as it once did.