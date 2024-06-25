Highlights On Monday Night Raw, Michael Cole was presented with a package from the Wyatt Sicks, which inside has a VHS tape.

Cole eventually got the tape to be played by the production team, and it revealed an interview between Bo Dallas and Uncle Howdy.

The pair were talking about the death of Bray Wyatt, Bo's real-life brother.

Monday Night Raw took a turn when suddenly the lights were dimmed, sinister music played, and Nikki Cross crawled into the ring as Abby the Witch. After crawling through the smoke-filled ring, she gave a package to Michael Cole addressed to commentator and analyst Pat McAfee, who was not present. Cole opened the package to find a VHS tape, which he quickly sent off to a production van to try to play.

The video, which has since been released by the Wyatt Sicks faction, was a horror-style interview between Bo Dallas and Uncle Howdy. Cutting between the two, it was staged as an interview between Dallas and his alter ego.

“How have you been since the loss?” Asked Uncle Howdy, prodding Dallas with questions: “Do you feel as though you have been forgotten? Do you even remember who you are?”

Dallas' brother and fellow wrestler, Bray Wyatt, sadly passed away after a heart attack in August of last year. Bo responded in a very moving and emotional manner, saying: “All I ever wanted my whole life was to be like my brother. I looked up to him and I wanted to be him. I worked my entire career, my life, so that I could have the opportunity, so I could work there next to him. We were going to rule together. We were there. We had it.

“And then it was taken away from me. There is no one on this earth that feels more hurt than me from his loss. Not one person on this earth feels what I feel. What am I supposed to do? ... let everyone forget about what he stood for? What he fought for? What he believed in? We made them all remember.”

The unnerving but emotional video closed with the camera panning back on the individuals to show that they were in fact sitting right across from each other.

This was a fitting ending and suggested that Wyatt and his alter ego are essentially two separate people, imbuing Uncle Howdy with a sense of realism.

Wyatt Sicks WWE Raw Debut

“We made them remember,” was also the caption of a tweet by the Wyatt Sicks faction after an attack backstage ended their WWE Raw debut last week. The group turned on Chad Gable, who was seen with blood pouring from his head from what looked like a gunshot wound.

Triple H was asked on the Pat McAfee show about the incident, where he said: “Yeah, he’s good. You see things on TV, and it escalated quickly from, ‘Here’s Chad Gable laying down, he’s obviously unconscious, got a little blood on him,’ to, ‘Oh my god, he got shot in the head, he’s dead … Every now and then, we gotta pull back into reality a little bit, like, ‘No, Chad Gable is still alive.’”

Who Will be the Sixth Member of Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks faction have certainly made their mark early on on Raw, but they are still one member short, only adding to the anticipation surrounding the marketability and excitement of the group. The current members, like Nikki Cross as Abby the Witch, are all connected through Bray Wyatt. Bully Ray speculated that the one extra member is in fact Wyatt, “who lives on through the lantern.”

Regardless of who the final member ends up being, Wyatt Sicks have burst onto the scene and look to be a group that could become a mainstay in the wrestling scene.