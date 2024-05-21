Highlights Oleksandr Usyk pulled off one of his greatest feats — winning the undisputed heavyweight champship, after reigning as a cruiserweight champion, too.

Now that the dust is beginning to settle on the Usyk vs Tyson Fury event, we look at five key takeaways from the big event.

Keep scrolling to see five of the biggest discussion points from the show.

In combat sports, hindsight is one of the most beautiful things. With all the pomp and circumstance that goes into a fight during the lead-up process, seeing the final result of two elite fighters putting it all on the line can present a lot of clarity. A losing fighter may appear confident and in control during the lead up, but in the end, it’s just fool’s gold.

As seen in the GIVEMESPORT.COM combat staff picks, 67% of us leaned toward Tyson Fury keeping his undefeated record intact against the smaller Oleksandr Usyk. Now that it’s confirmed how good the Ukrainian fighter is, it is easier to see what was learned from this massive match-up.

5 1. Referees should no longer count

Fighters call favoritism for reason Fury survived ninth round

During Fury’s fumbling and bumbling ninth round caused by a well-timed left cross from Usyk, there was a moment that referee Mark Nelson could’ve called off the fight as the “Gypsy King” was ping ponging off the ropes. Instead of Usyk winning via TKO, Fury was gifted a count by Nelson — most-likely because of the significance of this fight, and, perhaps, Fury's track record of recuperative powers.

The problem with this is not with the count, but specifically, Nelson’s count being around 17-seconds. In this day and age of surging technological advances, all high-profile boxing matches should use a digital clock instead of relying on the human factor, which can understandably vary because of adrenaline or a distraction or a combination of both. The sport must evolve.

4 2. Ukraine is a boxing powerhouse

Elite boxers have come from a country with 37 million people

After this past weekend, it’s fair to say that Ukraine has produced some of the best boxers of the last 20 years. With Wladimir Klitschko’s incredible run at heavyweight, Vasyl Lomachenko’s steady success, and now, Oleksandr Usyk unifying the heavyweight belts, it’s fair to say that when a Ukrainian fighter is great, they are truly elite.

The aforementioned fighters are also in the same company with each other as they won Olympic gold medals for their country. Also, on back-to-back weekends, we were lucky enough to see Lomachenko and Usyk put on a clinic against opponents George Kambosos Jr and Tyson Fury.

3 3. Size doesn’t matter

The smaller man is the best in the world

The typical heavyweight champions over the past 30 years were all huge Apollo-like figures that had larger than life physiques. For the under-sized Usyk to be doing what he’s doing in a fairly new weight class is purely remarkable. On paper, pundits can point to the Ukrainian fighter's work ethic and output that gives him an edge over the slower, more lumbering competitors, but for him to actually apply this theory under the brightest of lights against the best of the best is nothing short of impressive.

Looking at heavyweight champions from the 1990s-present day, Goliaths like Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, Wladimir Klitschko and Tyson Fury have an average height and weight of 6-foot-5 and 247.5-pounds. Usyk stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs around 220 pounds. What he’s doing in boxing is similar to what Muhammad Ali did against bigger opponents back in the day.

2 4. Fury has been playing with fire

Fury has been knocked down eight times in his career

SHOWTIME Boxing

Though the “Gypsy King” has been phenomenal throughout his career with mega fights under his belt, the man has not come out of these battles unscathed. His victories are like no other boxer as he’s shown the ability to get dropped by a heavy-handed puncher and then rally back to win a decision. Take his series of fights against Deontay Wilder, for example. Boxrec will show him as 2-0-1 versus one of the most dangerous boxers of this generation, but in the actual fights, the Englishman was on the receiving end of a few heat-seeking missiles.

The fights against Wilder and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou - which all resulted in wins - had some extra adversity attached in the form of earth-shattering haymakers. Usyk isn’t the biggest puncher as he uses outstanding pace, speed and footwork to break down his opponents. With Fury looking the slimmest in years to counter Usyk’s pace, the harsh ninth round for Fury could be written up to wear and tear of his chin.

1 5. Usyk moves up the all-time heavyweight rankings

Usyk is etching his name in the history books one win at a time

A few months back, GIVEMESPORT.COM produced a list of the best heavyweights of all-time where Tyson Fury was ranked ahead of Oleksandr Usyk. Now, with new information and the latest victory for the Ukrainian champion - that gives him undisputed status, the first since Lennox Lewis (1999) - Usyk slides up the all-time rankings.

Nothing is written in stone yet, as there’s a chance Tyson Fury can reclaim his spot with a win over Usyk in their October rematch. If the Englishman could beat Usyk to even the score, it’d make a lot of sense to put on the trilogy which would settle the debate. Time will tell.