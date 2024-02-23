Highlights The Chinese Super League signed the likes of Hulk, Oscar, Marouane Fellaini, Carlos Tevez and others to boost its profile.

The growth was driven by the desire to improve the national team, but overspending led to its decline.

Oversaturation with foreign stars, lack of competitive spirit, and financial woes led to the downfall of the Chinese Super League.

2023 well and truly saw the arrival of the Saudi Pro League, as the state-funded division showed their willingness to splash the cash in order to entice some of the biggest stars in world football over to the Middle East. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N'golo Kante are just three of the household names that have made the jump, as the country looks to cement their legacy on the footballing landscape.

The growth of the sport, which many have branded as attempted sportswashing, is not the first time a country has placed a lot of financial backing into the sport despite not having a particularly strong track record in it. Let's go back in time to 2016. Jose Mourinho joined Manchester United. Neymar was still at Barcelona. And the Chinese Super League were making waves with their lucrative offers to some big-name talents.

In fact, clubs from the Southeast Asian division were the fifth-biggest spenders in 2015. That's more than French, Portuguese and Russian clubs. Building upon that, Oscar shocked the footballing world and left Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG in 2017. Consequently, Antonio Conte even warned:

“The Chinese market is a danger for all. Not only for Chelsea, but all the teams in the world."

It was an interesting time but one that ultimately did not stand the test of time, with Conte's panic proving to be a false alarm. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we are going to analyse the rise and fall of the Chinese Super League to find out exactly what went wrong in this crazy footballing experiment.

Motivations of the Chinese Super League

The Chinese president wanted to create a competitive national team

The reason for the sudden influx in investment towards the sport largely came down to the Chinese president Xi Jinping love of the game. He saw football as a means of establishing more power over western nations. The concept of using sport in order to establish a country's perceived dominance has happened on several occasions throughout history. Most notably in the 1936 Olympics, where Adolf Hitler attempted to use the games to promote his government and ideals of racial supremacy and antisemitism.

Jingping's goal was clear. He reportedly had a three-step program to success. There were desires to not only see China qualify for their first World Cup since 2002, but also host and even win the tournament too. In order to achieve that, he set about incorporating football more prominently in his school's education system, along with ploughing resources into growing the Chinese Super League, which had stood under its current alias since 2004.

A restructuring of the footballing pyramid within the country took place and even more famously, large sums of money became available to teams as they looked to attract some of the world's biggest stars.

Big names signings

Hulk, Oscar, Marouane Fellaini, Paulinho, Carlos Tevez and others

In 2016, Chinese Super League clubs spent over £900m on bringing in new talent to the league. The spending continues going into the following year, with the combined expenditure during the 2016/17 winter transfer window exceeding that of Premier League clubs.

One of the first notable names to make the jump was Zenit St Petersberg icon Hulk. The winger was one of the biggest stars coming out of South America. It seemed only a matter of time before he would add his freakish pace and power to one of Europe's elite clubs. So, it caught everyone off guard when the former Porto star decided to cash in with a move to Shanghai SIPG, where he joined a pre-existing Brazilian contingent that resided in China.

Okay, yes, this was a strange move, but surely it wasn't a sign of things to come. After all, Hulk himself admitted his move to Russia was financially incentivised. Could this just be another example of that?

Apparently not. Not long after, fellow compatriot Ramires made the transition to Asia. As did his former Chelsea teammate Oscar in the aforementioned January window of 2017. In fact, Oscar's transfer still stands as the most expensive Chinese Super League transfer of all time.

Even more recognisable names followed. Jackson Martinez, Marouane Fellaini, Paulinho and more traded in their promising careers in Europe for lucrative contracts in the world's most populated home. Yet for all this expenditure, Jingping's initial idea fell by the wayside.

10 most expensive Chinese Super League signings Rank Player Fee 1. Oscar £54m 2. Hulk £50.2m 3. Alex Texieira £45m 4. Paulinho £37.8m 5. Jackson Martinez £37.8m 6. Cedric Bakambu £36m 7. Yannick Carrasco £27m 8 Anthony Modeste £26.1m 9 Ramires £25.2m 10. Marko Arnautovic £22.5m Stats per Transfermarkt

The fall of the Chinese Super League

The extreme expenditure was just part of the problem

Despite the fact that there were registration rules that limited the number of foreign players that could feature per team, it was believed that the Chinese Super League was becoming oversaturated with overseas stars which stunted the development of new homegrown talent. What harmed matters further was comments that were made by the likes of Carlos Tevez. The former Manchester United and City forward laughed off his time in China by stating:

"I was on holiday for seven months in China. "It's fine for the Shanghai coach and president to criticise me, I didn't know what I was doing there."

Tevez's comments not only upset a proud nation – who were more recently upset with Lionel Messi when he failed to play in a Hong Kong friendly for Inter Miami – but also highlighted that the league was not competitive and there was no real development of Chinese talent.

In the years to follow the scale of spending decreased dramatically. In 2018, a new tax was implemented to curb excessive spending by Chinese football clubs on foreign players. The regulation mandated that any club spending over £5m on overseas players had to pay a corresponding amount to the Chinese Football Association. This move aimed to stem the influx of foreign stars seeking lucrative contracts in China.

However, it also diminished the appeal of Chinese clubs, leading to declining attendances and financial difficulties. Major clubs like Shanghai and Jiangsu faced challenges as they struggled to fulfil wage commitments and lost support from wealthy owners.

The COVID-19 pandemic worsened the situation, causing a collapse in the real estate market and prompting billionaire club owners to withdraw funding. Consequently, clubs like Jiangsu Suning, despite winning the Chinese Super League title the previous season, were unable to sustain themselves financially and ultimately folded.

With many of the top names departing, it seems as the the allure of the CSL has completely vanished. Barring new financial backing or a complete overhaul of the financial rules, we are likely to have already seen the very best the league had to offer. Indeed, of all those big-name signings who arrived at the peak of Chinese club football, only Oscar remains still playing his football in that part of the world.