Highlights Goalkeepers will not be exempt from sin-bin trials in football, as they may also receive a blue card and be sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes.

Teams will have to choose between putting an outfield player in goal or making a permanent substitution if their goalkeeper receives a blue card.

Sin-bin trials, including the use of blue cards, could be implemented as early as next summer in professional football competitions such as the FA Cup.

Following the recent news that a blue card is set to be introduced into football as part of sin-bin trials, a major breaking news line has revealed how goalkeepers will be affected by the change. The introduction of the card will be one of the biggest refereeing changes in years.

During the trials, referees will show a player the blue card for dissent or cynical fouls, resulting in the player being sent from the field of play for 10 minutes, mirroring what happens in other sports such as rugby and ice hockey. There have already been trials of sin bins in amateur and youth football in England and Wales.

After football's lawmakers deemed it a success, they agreed last November that it should be implemented at a high level of the game. Further details of how a blue card would work have now been revealed. According to The Telegraph, should a blue card be shown to a goalkeeper, they will not be exempt and will also be sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes. Therefore, it will force teams to choose between putting an outfield player in goal or making a permanent substitution in yet another major twist in the trial of the sin-bins.

The article reports that if a team does have a specialist keeper on the bench, they are only allowed to bring that player on if they make a permanent change for an outfield player, and then only allowed to remove the player via another permanent change. Should a team have already used up their substitutions, then an outfield player would have to go in goal.

When the blue card may first be used

It could come sooner than you think

Over the years, there has been a lot of talk as to when sin bins will be introduced into the world of football and could be trialled as early as next summer in the professional game. Despite top-tier competitions being excluded from initial testing, it could be used in both the men’s and women’s FA Cup competitions next season.

The introduction of blue cards also carries with it another change. As per the Telegraph's original report, players can now be sent off if they receive two blue cards in a game or a combination of a blue and a yellow.

Related How blue cards will work in football: Sin-bins and suspensions A detailed guide of how blue cards will be introduced into football, looking at suspensions and the difference between blue and yellow cards.

Blue cards explained

It may be unpopular with many

The additional card in football has added yet another talking point to the sport, especially at a time when the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has been a major miss in the Premier League this season, with several VAR decisions being scrutinised.

The IFAB have been clear about how the new proposals will work. One example they gave during the meeting was from England's clash with Italy in 2021 when Giorgio Chiellini pulled Bakayo Saka's shirt, preventing the England forward from racing through on goal.

One of the key points put forward is for players to receive an acceptable level of punishment for cynical fouls that don't meet the threshold for a red card. Currently, a player receiving a yellow card for a cynical foul is not deemed an appropriate punishment. The chief executive of the Football Association, Mark Bullingham said the following:

"When we were looking at sin-bins - protocol has to be developed - the areas we were looking at were dissent, where it's worked very, very well in the grassroots game in England. We've also spoken about other areas, particularly tactical fouls."

The blue card would come into effect if a player were to show dissent towards a match official or commit a cynical foul. At this moment in time, a referee can only show a player yellow or red cards.

A yellow card is used to caution a player, and show they have overstepped the mark. Very similar to yellow cards, the new rules would see two blue cards equal a red, and a player sent off. Combining a blue and yellow card would also result in a player being sent off.