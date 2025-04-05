After announcing that he would need neck surgery last night on SmackDown, Kevin Owens had a confrontation with a fan that seemed to be unplanned.

Speculation had mounted over the last few days over the status of Kevin Owens, with multiple reports suggesting that he was carrying an injury heading into WrestleMania 41. Last night, The Prizefighter announced that he will be out indefinitely because of a neck injury that he has been dealing with for months, and that he will miss out on his WrestleMania 41 dream match against Randy Orton.

Owens said: "The reality is, for the last four months or so, I've been dealing with a pretty serious neck injury. I have to go get neck surgery."

Reports suggest that the injury is legitimate, and that currently there is no timeframe for his return, with Owens needing neck fusion surgery before returning to the ring. However, Erik, one half of the World Tag Team Champions, recently took a year-long hiatus because of a similar operation before returning in October 2024, so that does give us a brief idea of how long it could take for Owens to recover and return to WWE television.

WrestleMania 41 matches confirmed so far (as of 05/04/25) Match Stipulation Cody Rhodes (c) vs John Cena Singles match for the Undisputed Championship Roman Reigns vs CM Punk vs Seth Rollins Triple threat match Tiffany Stratton (c) vs Charlotte Flair Singles match for the Women's Championship Gunther (c) vs Jey Uso Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship Iyo Sky (c) vs Rhea Ripley Singles match for the Women's World Championship AJ Styles vs Logan Paul Singles match LA Knight (c) vs Jacob Fatu Singles match for the United States Championship Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs Gauntlet match winner Tag team match for Women's Tag Team Championship Jade Cargill vs Naomi Singles match

Kevin Owens' Altercation With Fan During SmackDown

Something shouted towards the WWE Superstar triggered him