After announcing that he would need neck surgery last night on SmackDown, Kevin Owens had a confrontation with a fan that seemed to be unplanned.

Speculation had mounted over the last few days over the status of Kevin Owens, with multiple reports suggesting that he was carrying an injury heading into WrestleMania 41. Last night, The Prizefighter announced that he will be out indefinitely because of a neck injury that he has been dealing with for months, and that he will miss out on his WrestleMania 41 dream match against Randy Orton.

Owens said: "The reality is, for the last four months or so, I've been dealing with a pretty serious neck injury. I have to go get neck surgery."

Reports suggest that the injury is legitimate, and that currently there is no timeframe for his return, with Owens needing neck fusion surgery before returning to the ring. However, Erik, one half of the World Tag Team Champions, recently took a year-long hiatus because of a similar operation before returning in October 2024, so that does give us a brief idea of how long it could take for Owens to recover and return to WWE television.

WrestleMania 41 matches confirmed so far (as of 05/04/25)

Match

Stipulation

Cody Rhodes (c) vs John Cena

Singles match for the Undisputed Championship

Roman Reigns vs CM Punk vs Seth Rollins

Triple threat match

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs Charlotte Flair

Singles match for the Women's Championship

Gunther (c) vs Jey Uso

Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Iyo Sky (c) vs Rhea Ripley

Singles match for the Women's World Championship

AJ Styles vs Logan Paul

Singles match

LA Knight (c) vs Jacob Fatu

Singles match for the United States Championship

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs Gauntlet match winner

Tag team match for Women's Tag Team Championship

Jade Cargill vs Naomi

Singles match

