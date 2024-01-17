Highlights Bill Goldberg's son, Gage Goldberg, has embarked on his own American football career, following in his father's footsteps.

Gage has committed to playing for the University of Colorado Buffaloes, choosing them over offers from Alabama.

Gage's decision was influenced by his father's advice and the opportunity to learn from one of his dad's best friends, Deion Sanders, who is now the head coach at Colorado.

Wrestling fans will be familiar with the name Goldberg, a name that has echoed around countless arenas, striking fear into any opponent who has had the misfortune of standing across the ring from the fearsome fighter. However, when it comes to who or what is next for Goldberg, we may need to look towards his teenage son Gage, who has recently taken his first steps into forging a career of his own in American football, and carrying on the Goldberg family legacy in the process.

We know what you're thinking, Gage Goldberg... isn't that the small child that was with Bill on the episode of Raw back in 2016? Yes, yes, it is that small boy who is now a fully-grown adult. After all, 2016 is now eight years ago. Time really does fly.

Bill Goldberg's career

He rose to fame in WCW, going on an incredible 173-match undefeated streak

Bill Goldberg rose to prominence in professional wrestling during the late 1990s when he became a figurehead for World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and was considered one of the biggest stars of the era, thanks in no small part to his legendary 173-0 undefeated streak.

Following the closure of WCW in 2001, Goldberg eventually made his way to WWE in March 2003 and endured a brief and underwhelming run during his one-year stint with the company. The former WCW Champion’s initial run ended with a calamitous match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XX, in which fans loudly booed throughout after it emerged that they would both be leaving the company immediately after. The only positive from that match was Stone Cold Steve Austin hitting both of them with a Stunner once the match had finished.

Goldberg would not be seen in a WWE ring for 12 years after this disastrous departure, but returned to the company in 2016 to not only right the wrong of his previous WWE run, but also to allow his son Gage to see him perform.

The WWE Universe was first introduced to Gage Goldberg during his father’s return promo in October 2016. After accepting Lesnar’s challenge for a match at Survivor Series, Bill brought his son, who was just 10 years old at the time, over the barricade and into the ring to join him in soaking in the adulation of the fans.

Video: Gage Goldberg's cameos in WWE

Goldberg's return to WWE would see him introduce Gage

Gage would go on to make multiple other cameos in WWE during his father’s second run with the company, notably getting in the ring, topless for some reason, with Bill after he famously squashed Brock Lesnar in their Survivor Series match in just 1 minute and 26 seconds. Gage was also spotted at ringside when Goldberg captured the WWE Universal Championship from Kevin Owens at Fastlane 2017.

Gage would re-appear on WWE television four years later and played a part in his father’s feud, and resulting match, against Bobby Lashley going into SummerSlam 2021. But this was a noticeably different Gage Goldberg from the chubby little boy that the fans had seen previously. Gage had dropped the puppy fat and was clearly developing into an athletic young man.

The WWE Universe’s last image of Gage Goldberg was being choked out by Lashley’s ‘Hurt Lock’ submission during the aforementioned SummerSlam bout between Lashley and Goldberg. But now, just two-and-a-half years later, Gage looks set to forge his own path and make a name for himself as an American football player.

Gage Goldberg's own career is now taking off

He has signed for the Colorado Buffaloes

After receiving offers from Alabama and Colorado, Gage took to X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week to announce that he has committed to play for the Colorado Buffaloes.

“After a great conversation, I am honoured to announce that I am committing to the University of Colorado to continue my football and academic career!!!”

Speaking to Jeff Hauser of BuffsBeat, Gage revealed his father’s influence over his decision to opt for the Colorado Buffaloes.

"My dad's advice was to go to the programme that stands out to you the most and the one you know that you will love. I already know at this moment that I will love Colorado, and it will also be great to be learning from one of my dad's best friends ever."

Gage will be coached by one of his dad's old teammates

The ‘best friend’ that Gage is referring to is Deion Sanders, who his father played with during his own football career. Bill Goldberg played with Sanders during his spell at the Atlanta Falcons in the early 90s and formed a close bond with him.

Deion Sanders is now the head coach at Colorado Buffaloes and will be looking to nurture the development of Gage Goldberg as he embarks on his own American football career.

Gage cited the coaching staff at Colorado Buffaloes as one of the deciding factors in his decision to join them, saying: "The main draw was that Colorado has an amazing coaching staff and obviously a great head coach that will help me excel in every way to become a better football player, and eventually to get me to the next level."

Now 17 years old, Gage Goldberg has been described as a ‘6-foot, 205-pound middle linebacker’ and if he can become anywhere near as physically intimidating as his father, then he is sure to be a force to be reckoned with on the football field.

So there you have it, there is Goldberg's son in 2024, quite a different site from the boy we were first introduced to way back in 2016. As we mentioned earlier on in the article, though, that is now eight years ago, he really has gone from just a boy to a man in that time frame.