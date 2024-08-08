Highlights Yellow cards are shown if an athlete causes the start of an event to be aborted, acting as a final warning.

Red and black cards are also in use in athletics for false starts.

A green card is displayed when all athletes are recalled after a faulty start, allowing them to restart the race.

With just four days remaining of the Paris 2024 Olympics, the learning curve that spectators from across the globe have ventured on this summer isn't quite ready to come to an end just yet.

While explanations so far have included why Team GB isn't called 'Team UK' and why water is splashed onto the diving pool, the most recent idiosyncracy that viewers have picked up on is the use of yellow cards. Of course, this isn't something particularly new for football fans, and its inclusion in the football events taking place in Paris is expected. But it has also been shown in track events.

During Wednesday's Women's 400m semi-final, Dutch sprinter Lieke Klaver appeared ready on her marks, but once the gun went off, she failed to take off, sitting back down in a crouching position. However, instead of being immediately disqualified for the event, she was brandished a big yellow card - and it got people talking about its purpose.

What A Yellow Card in Athletics Means

It acts as a final warning before disqualification

Athletes are shown a yellow card if they are deemed to cause the start of the event to be aborted whilst in the starter shell. In case it was a genuine error, it means the athletes get a second chance rather than being axed from their event. Per Rule 18.5 of the World Athletics’ competition rule book, “Referees have the authority to warn or issue a yellow card to an athlete for displaying unsporting or improper conduct.” And as per Rule 16.5.1:

“Where an athlete in the judgment of the starter, after the command ‘on your marks’ or ‘set,’ and before the report of the gun, causes the start to be aborted without a valid reason, the starter shall abort the start.”

Should the athlete on a caution be at fault again, they will receive a red card and be disqualified from the event. The showing of any card by the starting referee must be seen by all athletes, so nobody competing is in any doubt about the consequences or further rule violations.

What Red and Black Cards Mean

There is also a green card in athletics

Seemingly just to make the track events that much more complicated, there is also a red and black card. These diagonally-coloured cards are issued to a competitor if a false start has been made. A false start is when the runner moves before or within 0.1 seconds of the gun and, if there is a false start, the race is stopped.

Previously, a single false start resulted in a warning for the entire field, with a second false start leading to disqualification, regardless of the athlete responsible. This allowed one athlete to false start without being disqualified, but if another athlete committed a second false start, they would be immediately disqualified. But the rule has since changed, and now any athlete who false starts will be disqualified immediately.

Meanwhile, in athletics, if athletes are recalled after a faulty start - where no athlete is at fault for the recall gun being used - the entire field is shown a green card. The starter will call the athletes back by firing the gun a second time. After being shown the green card, the race is restarted and the athletes are all allowed to run again.