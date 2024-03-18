Highlights Jesse Lingard's career has taken a downturn with uninspired performances for Forest and FC Seoul, leading to criticism from his current coach.

Lingard started his FC Seoul stint with a disastrous debut marked by poor passing and a rash tackle, followed by limited impact in subsequent games.

Lingard's lack of commitment and low-quality performances are evident in his statistics, showing how he hasn't lived up to the potential he once showed at Man United.

Jesse Lingard was once one of the shining lights of the Manchester United academy. A proud club graduate who scored a winner in an FA Cup final and regularly impressed in the Premier League.

His career at Old Trafford began to stagnate, however, and despite rediscovering some form with a blistering loan at West Ham United, he lost momentum shortly afterwards. He left the Red Devils permanently in the summer of 2022 and an uninspired season at Nottingham Forest followed.

The midfielder would fail to score or claim an assist in 17 abject Premier League appearances with his last game coming in April before leaving the City Ground at the end of the campaign. It would then take the former England international the best part of the 2023/24 season to find a new club.

Lingard would join FC Seoul in February 2022. At the time, it was viewed as one of the stranger moves in world football, but how has he been doing in his new environment? Not so well, unfortunately, and GIVEMESPORT has taken a look into what exactly has been going wrong.

Debut to forget

Booked for Rash Tackle

Seeing as Lingard did not play a professional game of football between April 2023 and March 2024, it would make sense for him to be a little rusty. Still, it's not as though he'd been sitting around doing nothing in that time. At one point, he even spent a brief spell with Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq, training with the club for one month.

He wasn't able to secure a contract there and perhaps his first few appearances with FC Seoul are proving why the Saudi Pro League outfit didn't want him. Indeed, the 31-year-old had a nightmare debut, making a less than positive first impression in his new surroundings.

Lingard was named on the bench for the K League 1 curtain raiser and made his bow as a substitute with his team already trailing Gwangju 1-0. Several loose passes showed a lack of match sharpness as did one poor attempt to win back the ball.

In the dying stages of the game, the midfielder went flying into a rash sliding tackle. He caught his opponent, sparking an angry reaction from the Gwangju players and even boos from the crowd. He was booked and the game would end up finishing as a 2-0 defeat, with a second goal scored shortly after the foul.

From bad to Worse

FC Seoul unhappy with Lingard

Lingard then started the next game, playing for one hour in a 0-0 how draw against Incheon United before getting hooked. Having failed to impress in that game, he then dropped to the bench for the following match and things reached a new low.

In that league outing, FC Seoul managed to get their first win of the season at the third time of asking. Coming up against Jeju United, two goals in the first half have the South Korean outfit a comfortable lead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jesse Lingard scored the first Man United goal under David Moyes when he netted in a pre-season friendly against the A-League All Stars.

With the points seemingly in the bag, Lingard came on in the 58th minute to try and sweeten the result. He didn't make much of an impact, but his side still won the match 2-0.

However, it appears as though his coach was far from pleased with the Englishman's cameo. Indeed, as quoted on social media by Korea Football News, manager Kim Gi-dong tore into the midfielder for his subpar efforts off the bench, saying:

"Even though he came on as a substitute, he didn’t work hard and avoided tussle. The name value has no meaning on the pitch. I will tell him this exactly."

Jesse Lingard at FC Seoul Games 3 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow/Red Cards 2/0 Minutes 105'

Evidently, Lingard hasn't looked particularly committed when playing and seeing as he has two yellow cards, and no goal contributions in his first three outings for the South Korean club, it's not hard to see why his manager might have been hoping for more from the marquee singing.

Of course, it's still early days in his career with FC Seoul and it would be unwise to write him off just yet. The former Man United star hasn't played a full 90 minutes of competitive football since August 2022, so it will take some time before he will be back to his best. Even so, there is no excuse for his lack of effort for his new employees.

Sir Alex Ferguson once insisted: “Jesse Lingard is going to be some player." And for a while, that looked as though it would be true. But now – still only 31 and struggling in the South Korean first division – it's hard not to feel as though his career will be looked back at as one of wasted potential.