Karim Benzema's time at Al-Ittihad reached a new low despite the side managing to scrape through into the next round of the AFC Champions League. The former Ballon d'Or winner was the Saudi Pro League champions' marquee signing in the summer after his 14-year stay at Real Madrid.

However, the big money move has turned into a nightmare, with events that took place during Wednesday night's game against Uzbek side Navbahor only making things worse for the Frenchman. Despite being on the winning side, Benzema found himself mocked by fans as he headed the ball into his own net 25 minutes in to give the away side a shock lead.

Though an 87th minute winner was able to spare his blushes, the own goal was the latest chapter in what has been a horror story for the striker. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we will take a look at exactly what has gone wrong for Benzema and what the future may hold.

Al-Ittihad's poor form

The defending champions sit in 5th so far this season

Having pipped Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to the domestic title last season, many had Al-Ittihad as one of the favourites to successfully defend their crown. The case would only grow stronger after the impressive signings they were able to make in the summer. Some of the more expensive names included Liverpool defensive midfielder Fabinho and Celtic forward Jota. The latter of the pair played just five league matches before being removed from the league squad entirely. Perhaps this was an omen of the shambolic set-up that Benzema was walking into.

The Frenchman arrived on a free transfer alongside fellow World Cup winner N'golo Kante. Having spent the last couple of years showing the world exactly what he was capable of when not living in CR7's shadow, Benzema chose to make the big money move that reportedly saw him pocket a staggering £86m-per-year.

Despite strong reinforcements, Al-Ittihad have been a shadow of their former selves throughout the 2023/24 campaign. Former Tottenham and current Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked in November due to the club's poor form, which currently sees them sit fifth, 22 points beyond league leaders and rivals Al-Hilal. They have lost triple the number of league games this season, with six defeats in comparison to two the previous year.

It is clear to see as a collective that something isn't right at the King Abdullah Sport City stadium. But, is this a reflection on what Benzema has done on an individual basis?

Benzema's Al-Ittihad Statistics

18 goal contributions in 22 games

Despite his team's drop-off in performance, on the surface, Benzema's individual numbers look respectable. The 36-year-old has managed to score 12 goals and provide a further six assists in just 22 appearances for the club. That is a goal contribution every 1.2 games. In the league, Benzema ranks eighth in the top scorer charts, with nine goals in the competition. In comparison, he is tied with former Barcelona flop Malcolm and has five fewer goals than forgotten Tottenham winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou.

Meanwhile, former teammate and Batman to Benzema's Robin, Ronaldo, leads the way with 21 strikes, 12 more than the Frenchman. When you compare those numbers, you may argue that the former Lyon youngster has perhaps been underwhelming in a league many would expect him to dominate. However, he has still found the net more often than Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane.

Yet it is not his output that has frustrated fans the most. Instead, it is another part of his game that has led to anger and mocking from supporters.

Benzema Al-Ittihad stats Goals 12 Assists 6 Minutes 1846 Own Goals 2 Stats per Transfermarkt as of 22/02/24

Benzema given harsh nickname by fans

Supporters are unhappy with the striker's work rate

Despite the initial excitement over Benzema's arrival, fans have turned on him and labelled him with a cruel new nickname. Al-Ittihad supporters have begun branding the five-time Champions League winner 'Ben-Hazima,' as reported by l'Equipe back in 2023. This translates to 'son of defeat' which is a pretty clear indication of how fans feel about his performances.

Despite the seemingly impressive personal record, Goal reported earlier this season that Al-Ittihad fans believe Benzema is lazy and has been unwilling to play his part in the team's overall performances. This selfish nature has not only led to boos in the stadium, but seemingly prompted abuse online which saw the forward delete his Instagram account.

If it's true that the number nine is not seeing eye to eye with supporters, then they aren't the only ones, as it seems the striker has not enjoyed being told what to do since arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Benzema's fall-out with managers

The striker has been reprimanded by two coaches during his short stint

It has been widely reported that Benzema has been involved in confrontations with both Espirito Santo and current boss Marcelo Gallardo. It was believed that the striker had told Al-Ittihad higher-ups that former goalkeeper Santo was hindering the club's progress and was not the right man for the job. The Portuguese also singled his talisman following a poor performance in the AFC Champions League, stating that Benzema was a great player but too lazy to put pressure on the opposition defence. Santo was sacked from his role shortly after.

Things have not improved under the Argentinian Gallardo. After returning late from his mid-season break, Benzema stormed out of training after being told to train away from his teammates. Benzema has told the club the reason for his delayed return was due to bad weather preventing him from travelling back to Jeddah. He was spotted at the club's facilities a day after storming out, but was training alongside the injured players rather than the rest of the team. He was subsequently dropped for the following fixture, despite Al-Ittihad not having enough players to make up a full subs bench.

Karim Benzema's future

The Frenchman was linked with an exit in January

Despite his troubles and persisting rumours that the striker could return to Europe, it seems as though Benzema is likely to be set for another year in Saudi Arabia. It is believed that neither Al-Ittihad nor the higher-ups of the Saudi Pro League wish for the Frenchman to leave and want him to see out a second year in the region. It was also suggested that the player himself has not formally asked to leave, with further talks scheduled to find the right solution.

If the answer sees Benzema staying put for one final year, then he will surely be desperate to change his fortunes and bring Al-Ittihad back to the top of Saudi Arabian football.