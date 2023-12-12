Highlights Cade Cunningham's underperformance, particularly in shooting and defense, is a concern for the Pistons.

In the midst of a challenging NBA season, the Detroit Pistons find themselves drowning in a disheartening 20-game losing streak, casting a spotlight on the countless issues plaguing the team.

As each defeat compounds, questions about the team's direction and potential solutions loom large. From issues on the court to roster management, the Pistons face a formidable array of obstacles that demand scrutiny.

GIVEMESPORT delves into the heart of everything wrong with the Pistons during their active losing streak, dissecting their struggles with inconsistent performance, key injuries, and formidable roster challenges.

Cade Cunningham under-performing

2023-24 Statistics: 22.0 PPG, 42.5 FG%, 33.6 3PT%

Cade Cunningham is one of the NBA's premier young stars. The former All-Rookie Team member has been off to a cold start to the season, averaging 22.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game, while shooting a poor 42.5 percent from the field and committing a league-leading 98 turnovers (4.3 per game).

This is starting a worrisome trend, as in each of his three seasons in the league, he has shot under 42 percent from the field. Although his scoring and assist numbers have steadily improved over time, his shooting must be improved upon as it only adds to the problem of this Pistons team.

Cade Cunningham - Season-by-Season Shooting Splits 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Field goal % 41.6 41.5 42.5 3-point field goal % 31.4 27.9 33.6 Free throw % 84.5 83.7 89.0 True shooting % 50.4 49.2 52.0

Another aspect of Cunningham's game that must improve is his defense. Cunningham has the ideal build for a perimeter defender; standing at 6-foot-6, he has the size to guard everyone except true centers. However, his defensive metrics leave much to be desired, as he's posting 0.072 defensive win shares, and a defensive rating of 115.9.

As a rookie, he looked much more committed on the defensive end, but as injuries pile up and the offensive mentality starts to take over, it can be hard to flip the switch. As the star and the future of this Pistons team, the attitude and mentality starts with Cunningham.

Jaden Ivey needs a role

Only 6 starts in 2023-24

Jaden Ivey was thought of as the perfect player archetype to pair with Cunningham in the back court. Head coach Monty Williams has not bought into that thinking, though, as he has consistently opted to go with Killian Hayes instead of the 2022 fifth overall pick.

In doing so, two of the Pistons' worst lineups based on points scored vs points against per 100 possessions include Hayes. Furthermore, in lineups with over 19 total minutes played, where Jaden Ivey or Cade Cunningham are the lone starting caliber guard, the Pistons have a point differential of +19.85 per 100 possessions on average.

However, in lineups where all three of them are playing, the Pistons have a point differential of +22.7 in 18:46 minutes of action.

Now this begs the question: should all three of them start? At this point in the season, it shouldn't be out of the question to try literally everything with the Pistons on pace to win just eight games this season.

It's probably not smart to start all three, considering the next combo guard to come off the bench would be Marcus Sasser, who is their last healthy guard that gets meaningful playing time, but when they're 2-21, it would be very odd for them to make minimal changes.

Bojan Bogdanović injury issues

Has only appeared in 4 games this season

The Pistons are hoping to take a page out of Aaron Rodgers's Book of Miraculous Recovery to deal with Bojan Bogdaović's calf right now.

His scoring and shooting ability is desperately needed by this team, especially if the Pistons are potentially thinking about trading him. He has only appeared in four games so far this campaign, including three starts. He scored 22 points in his first two games, bringing in a much-needed scoring touch to this offense-starved roster.

Bojan Bogdanović - Career Shooting Splits Field goal % 46.0 3-point field goal % 39.4 True shooting % 59.5

Bogdanović is Detroit's best shooter, and he adds a veteran presence that can guide youngsters like Ivey and Thompson through an even longer NBA season. He may not be back to 100 percent yet, but having him back on the court is a huge positive for the Pistons.

Shooting woes

34.0 3PT% - 4th worst in the NBA

A huge part of why the Pistons have been so bad is because of their shooting from behind the arc. Not only are they 26th in three-point percentage, they're also third to last in three-point attempts. In today's NBA, if a team is not shooting three-pointers, they have a very slim chance at putting wins together.

2023-24 NBA Season 3-Point Shooting % Detroit Pistons Games 1-10 Games 11-20 Season Average Killian Hayes 32.4 31.3 32.1 Jaden Ivey 40.9 29.6 34.7 Cade Cunningham 31.8 38.9 35.0 Isaiah Stewart 42.5 31.7 37.0 Marcus Sasser 43.9 33.3 39.7 Alec Burks 53.8 26.7 36.6 Bojan Bogdanovic 0 30.0 30.0 Asuar Thompson 16.0 8.3 13.5 Isaiah Livers 0 33.3 33.3 Stanley Umude 50.0 52.9 51.9

On the flip side of that, the Pistons attempt the third-most two-pointers per game, but only convert them at a 52.8 percent rate, which ranks them 22nd in the league. A key part of this result is the fact that they shoot the fourth-most shot attempts from the 15ft-19ft range, which is statistically the least valuable shot in the game (unless you're Kevin Durant).

Questionable front office decisions

Multiple regrettable moves

Over recent years, the Pistons have made some head-scratching decisions that got them to where they are right now. Some of these decisions include trading for lottery bust James Wiseman, trading away lethal shooter Saddiq Bey, and signing Monty Williams to a six-year, $78.5 million deal to become the head coach this past offseason.

So far, the Wiseman trade has only further proven that Wiseman is a bust and Bey can be a valuable contributor for a playoff team off the bench. Williams' contract will have to play out a little bit before a conclusion is made, but it is very interesting that a rebuilding team like the Pistons would hire a coach to such a lucrative contract.

James Wiseman - NBA Career Statistics Points 9.9 Rebounds 5.5 Blocks 0.7 Field goal % 54.4

It just didn't make sense at the time, and it does not really fit Williams' coaching strengths, especially since he coached a "super team" last season with Devin Booker and a handful of games with Kevin Durant. It'll be a while before the Pistons are competitive again, but how much patience does Detroit's front office have?